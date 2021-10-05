Video: Babar Azam Smashes Pitch in Frustration, Then Hits Hundred

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the best batsmen of the modern era, and one trait of his that stands out is his composed nature. Seldom does he lose his cool on the cricket field and keep his emotions in check, especially when he is batting.

However, there was an aberration when he lost his cool during the ongoing National T20 in Pakistan and smashed the pitch with his bat. The incident happened during the match against Northern (Pakistan) when he was not able to get the better of Imad Wasim’s bowling.

The video of him smashing the pitch is going viral on social media. However, it didn’t take him long to get accustomed to the turf and hit a sparkling century. The ton couldn’t ensure a victory for his side but has thrilled Pakistani fans in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

Babar Azam lost his cool in the third over of the match when he got into a tangle trying to flick a ball, which darted into his pads. Babar Azam sauntered off to the corner of the pitch and hit the pitch with force and this act even prompted a response even from the commentators.

The right-hander overcame this rather patchy start and went on to score an unbeaten 105 in 63 balls. His innings consisted of 11 fours and 3 sixes. Central Punjab was able to post a score of 200 runs on the board. However, in response, Haider Ali took charge for Northern (Pakistan) and courtesy of his unbeaten 91 runs in 53 balls, they won the game with a couple of balls to spare.

Babar Azam has been in fine form in the ongoing National T20 and he is the leading run-getter in the league with 286 runs in 6 innings at an average of 71.50.

