Video: Exactly a Year After Retirement, MS Dhoni is Back in Indian Cricket Team's Jersey

Remember the viral picture of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sporting the retro limited-overs cricket jersey of the Indian team for an ad shot? Well, turns out that was for shooting of a commercial for an incense company.

Exactly a year ago, Dhoni stunned the cricket world with a short video of his top moments from international cricket set to the popular Bollywood song Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon that was accompanied by a brief statement of him announcing that he’s quit playing international cricket.

Now on the first anniversary of his retirement, an ad featuring Mahi has been released where the two-time world cup winner is seen wearing the Indian cricket team’s current limited-overs jersey.

His fans though will soon see him in action in the Indian Premier League which is set to resume next month in the UAE where Dhoni will lead Chennai Super Kings, hoping to deliver a fourth title win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When the league was postponed earlier this year, CSK were at the second spot behind leaders Delhi Capitals. The yellow brigade seemed to have overcome their performance last season which saw them failing to make the qualifiers for the first time in their history. At one point, they were in contention for the wooden spoon which they narrowly avoided.

Since his retirement, Dhoni has maintained a low profile and is rarely seen in public. Pictures shared either by his wife or fans of him often go viral on social media due to the rare nature of his public appearances.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here