Video: Is This Ball-Tampering or a Failed Attempt at Nutmeg? Decide For Yourself

With Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in the early phase of what turned into an epic blockathon during the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s, screenshots as proof of an alleged attempt at ball-tampering from an England cricketer began doing the rounds on the social media.

Several users began insinuating that the screen grab of a clip from the match shows an English cricketer allegedly trying to alter the condition of the red-ball by stepping over it. Soon former India cricketers including Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra began posting their thoughts on the allegation.

Here’s the screenshot of the alleged attempt.

However, England pacer Stuart Broad, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the India Test series with a torn calf, countered the arguments as users began tagging him on their tweets asking for his views on the so called ‘ball-tampering’ from the hosts.

Here’s the alleged clip from which the screenshot has been extracted to make the claim.

Actually just delete Twitter if u think this is deliberate ball tampering u don’t deserve this app pic.twitter.com/0QDVBXDD0j— Tom Reynolds #BurnsBrigade (@Tom_Reynolds27) August 15, 2021

Broad politely explained the turn of events and advised people to not jump to conclusions and watch the clip in full to make any judgement.

“My comments are- Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see," Broad wrote.

“As I’m sure you’re aware form watching the full footage- it wasn’t deliberate was it. End of Story," he wrote responding to another query.

When another user asked why the ball wasn’t changed irrespective of the intent behind stepping over the ball, Broad said, “Depends If it was damaged? Exactly the same if it was hit into the stands. If it didn’t make a mark, why change it ?"

