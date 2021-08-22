Video: Jomel Warrican Reviews LBW Decision But TV Umpire Jason Holder Gives Him Out

With the rain not allowing play on Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and Pakistan, the players remained confined to their respective dressing rooms at Sabina Park on Saturday. The rain continued to frustrate throughout the day with the umpires and groundstaff being pressed into action multiple times in their hopes of getting the ground ready for some play which never happened.

Being forced to wait, West Indies cricketer decided to have a game of cricket inside their dressing room itself. It must have been one fun contest considering the the hilarious clip shared by the Windies Cricket on their twitter handle of one particular passage of play.

Jomel Warrican called for a mock review for an lbw decision off the bowling of Chemar Holder. Jason Holder seems to have been the designated TV umpire and armed with the ‘ball-tracking technology’ with a little help for a teammate, the allrounder upheld the decision given by ‘on-field; umpire Shamarh Brooks.

Check out the video below.

Meanwhile in the West Indies locker room…Jomel Warrican calls for a player review after being signalled LBW off a delivery from Chemar Holder. 3rd umpire @Jaseholder98 reviews ball tracking and has made a decision for the “big screen"! #MenInMaroon #RainDelay pic.twitter.com/RHiOY5Mt0Q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the rain started around the same time when the second day’s play was scheduled to get underway. An early lunch was taken and with that, the rain relented prompting the umpires to make an inspection.

However, the conditions were deemed too wet for the play to start.

Throughout the day, the rain played a cat-and-mouse game with the officials and groundstaff. Their efforts to get the conditions sorted to start play were thwarted on several occasions.

A hope for an extended final session was still alive when the tea-break was taken. But the play was called off after discussion with the captains. The Day 3 is scheduled to start 30 minutes early with 98 overs scheduled to make up for the lost time.

Pakistan had recovered from a horror of a start to finish the opening day on 212/4 thanks to half-centuries from Fawad Alam and Babar Azam.

