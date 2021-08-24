Video: ‘No Substitute to Hard Work’: Virat Kohli Does Some Heavy Lifting

An epitome of fitness and an inspiration to the many, India cricket captain Virat Kohli is busy sweating it out in the gym. Ahead of the third Test against England, Kohli continues to follow a rigorous workout session.

On Twitter, his social media handles, the 32-year-old shared a clip in which he’s seen lifting weights.

He captioned the video, “There’s literally no substitute to hard work.”

Kohli is currently in the UK along with the rest of the India test squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England . India secured a comprehensive win at Lord’s in the second Test for a 1-0 lead.

There's literally no substitute to hard work. pic.twitter.com/bvN4BevnEg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 23, 2021

Kohli is one of the finest batsmen in the world, and one of the fittest sportspersons. A few weeks before, he had shared a glimpse of him doing some heavy weightlifting.

He captioned the video, “Work never stops.”

After a memorable victory in the second Test, Kohli took a much-needed mini-break along with wife Anushka Sharma. He enjoyed a vegan lunch date with his wife in London. The popular restaurant’s official Instagram handle posted a picture of the celebrity couple posing with the Chef.

So far in the England series, Kohli is yet to dazzle with the bat.

He started well in the two innings following a a duck in his very first innings of the tour but hasn’t been able to convert them into significant scores.

After a string of low scores, he will be itching to regain his rhythm soon and rack up some big numbers.

Kohli is just one hundred away from surpassing former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as the skipper with most centuries across formats in international cricket.

