Video: Shoaib Akhtar's 4 ‘Problems' With Ex-teammate, Pakistan Legend Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has listed out four problems with his former teammate Shahid Afridi. Both Afridi and Akhtar have been great names in Pakistan cricket and they played a lot of games together for a very long time. There have been instances where they have traded blows, but quite often there is a sense of respect between both the players.

It needs to be mentioned here that a few years ago Shoaib Akhtar had revealed that Afridi was treated harshly by the seniors during his early days at the international level. However, the Rawalpindi Express on Tuesday (November 16) revealed that he, too, had problems with Shahid Afirid – he shared a video wherein the former all-rounder was also present.

From Shahid Afridi’s big-hitting skills to his hair, Akhtar jokingly listed four issues in the video and both the players were involved in a healthy banter. In this video, Shoaib Akhtar said, “Do you agree with what I am saying about Boom Boom Shahid Afridi?" Akhtar said even as the person shooting the video was giggling away behind the camera.

Tweet:

Do you agree with what i am saying about Boom Boom @SAfridiOfficial ? pic.twitter.com/lEGYfeXhIQ— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 16, 2021

He then goes on to add that the fourth problem he has with Afridi is that the all-rounder has more hair than him. “Another problem, the biggest, I have with him is that he has more hair than I do. That’s what I told his brother in the flight the other day that he has more hair than me and he is far better-looking than I am," says Akhtar and the two cricketers break into laughter.

The video comes to an end when Afridi points to the far end of the room and says: “People are waiting for you."

Both these players came together during the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday, which Australia won by eight wickets.

