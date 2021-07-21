Video: Virat Kohli Back at Nets, Mohammed Siraj Dismisses Washington Sundar in Warm Up Match

In good news for India fans, Virat Kohli was back at the nets on Wednesday in Durham even as the rest of the side played the first-class warm up match against County Select XI. Kohli is missing the game having felt some stiffness on the eve of the game. Kohli batted during lunch on Day 2, and appeared in no discomfort.

India vs England County Select XI Live Scores, Warm-up Match

Watch video of Virat Kohli batting:

Hi @imVkohli! 👋A lunch time net session for the @BCCI captain at Emirates Riverside. 🇮🇳 Live stream ➡️https://t.co/vxbhwkBUGh pic.twitter.com/6puTlr7zO4 — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 311 and then restricted CS XI to 44 for 3 by lunch. Interestingly, Washington Sundar came out at No. 4 for CS XI but fell to Mohammed Siraj.

India vs Sri Lanka 2021: Braveheart Deepak Chahar Shows the Way with a Record Score at No.8

Watch video: Mohammed Siraj gets Washington

Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav were among the wickets too.

Ajinkya Rahane, the vice-captain, is missing the match due to injury.

“Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has mild swelling around his left upper hamstring. This has been addressed by an injection. He is not available for the three-day first-class warm-up game. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring him, and he is expected to fully recover well in time for the first Test against England starting from 4th August at Nottingham," BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

Washington and Avesh Khan were named in the CS XI side due to a request from ECB, as their original players were missing due to injury/being named close contacts of COVID positive people.

Unfortunately, Avesh was injured on the first day while fielding a ball off his own bowling. He hurt his left thumb and is likely to miss the rest of the series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here