Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 22, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 02 September, 2020

1ST INN

Barbados Tridents *

0/0 (0.0)

Barbados Tridents
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors

Toss won by Barbados Tridents (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

VIDEO: Watch Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Celebrate Pregnancy News With RCB Team in Dubai

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her pregnancy news with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020. The celebrity couple had earlier in the week announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

Cricketnext Staff |August 29, 2020, 4:33 PM IST
Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma's Pregnancy on Social Media

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated her pregnancy news with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai ahead of the Indian Premier League 2020. The celebrity couple had earlier in the week announced that they are expecting their first child in January 2021.

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they had posted on social media along with a picture.

A video has been shared online where the couple cut a cake with the RCB team in the background, congratulating the couple. Yuzvendra Chahal, the RCB legspinner who got engaged recently, was also spotted cutting a cake in celebration.

RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson jokingly advised Kohli to get as much sleep as possible now as it would not be possible after the birth of the baby.

Earlier, RCB had hit the nets in preparation of the tournament after completing their mandatory self isolation in their hotel rooms.

In a video posted by the RCB Twitter handle, Kohli can be seen middling a pull of a short one from a left arm fast bowler.

Kohli had earlier asked his team to strictly adhere to the social distancing and other protocols laid out by BCCI during the IPL.

"We've done quite well to get to Dubai safe and sound firstly. We've followed what's been told to us and I would expect everyone to be on the same page in terms of securing the bubble at all times and making sure that nothing is compromised, because one mistake from any of us could literally spoil the whole tournament and none of us want to do that," he had said.

"I can't wait to get to our first practice session. Something that we all are going to cherish, an opportunity to create a good team culture from Day 1. For me it's all about what can I do to create an environment where everyone feels part of the team equally and everyone feels responsible for where we want to go equally. Everyone has to contribute towards that, firstly the seniors in the team. Let's start things on the right note."

Anushka Sharmaipl 2020RCBvirat kohliVirushkayuzvendra chahal

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more