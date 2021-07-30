Video: When Sachin Tendulkar Met His Pet Dog

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar recently welcomed a new member into his family. And it’s a puppy named Spike. Now, the cricketer has posted a video on Instagram revealing the backstory of how he ‘met’ Spike. In the clip, which was shared on Twitter and Instagram, the little pup can be seen enjoying his time jumping and around the house as the cricketer narrates the story. Sachin revealed that Spike was rescued by the children of his farmhouse’s caretakers.

They found the little pup in a nearby market. Spike had lost his mother and the children decided to bring him to the farmhouse along with them. On learning the sad story of Spike, Sachin decided to adopt him and since then, the little bundle of joy has been living at the cricketer’s farmhouse. Spike is an Indian breed dog. Sachin said that the little pup has changed his life. The video was shared along with a caption that read, Jab We Met Spike"

𝗝𝗮𝗯 𝗪𝗲 𝗠𝗲𝘁 … 𝗦𝗽𝗶𝗸𝗲 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wdD7l37h7v— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2021

Since being shared online the video has received over 40 thousand views along with comments of fans praising Sachin’s gesture. “Very Nice. He is a retriever I am sure you can bat and he can fetch the balls Smiling face with smiling eyes would love to see that video in next 1 year, “wrote a user in his reaction to the video. While another user compared Sachin to ‘god’ for his gesture, “Very good sir, keep up the good work, you are surely a god for the spike.”

Proud o you f Sachinji for your great Humanity 🙏🙏🙏🙏— Sheikh (@Sheikh44461736) July 29, 2021

Great ………As usual you have won our hearts with your simplicity— Rahul Gaikwad (@Rahulgk21) July 29, 2021

Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.🐕— Vanita Vivek Narayane (@VanitaNarayane) July 29, 2021

Earlier, the cricketer had introduced his new “Paw’tner" Spike to the world by sharing an adorable picture with him on social media platforms. “My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today. Say Hi! "

My new ‘Paw’tner, Spike is making his social media debut today! 🐾 Say Hi! 👋 pic.twitter.com/9J4KZQ75je — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 27, 2021

Sachin is known for his love for animals, and he already is a proud parent of two St. Bernard’s dogs.

