Vihari, Parthiv, Shubman Named Captains for Deodhar Trophy

Hanuma Vihari, Parthiv Patel and Shubman Gill were on Thursday named captains of India A, India B and India C teams respectively for this year's Deodhar Trophy.

PTI |October 24, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
The teams were picked during the senior selection committee in Mumbai.

The Deodhar Trophy will be played at Ranchi from October 31 to November 4.

The India A team will also feature experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan and Jaydev Unadkat, among others.

Out-of-favour India all-rounders Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar feature in the India B squad, to be led by Parthiv.

In-form Test opener Mayank Agarwal and senior wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik are part of the India C squad.

Squads:

India A: Hanuma Vihari (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, A R Easwaran, Vishnu Vinod, Amandeep Khare, Abhishek Raman, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier, Siddarth Kaul, Bhargav Merai.

India B: Parthiv Patel (capt & wk), Priyank Panchal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Baba Aparajith, Kedar Jadhav, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anukul Roy, K Gowtham, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Rush Kalaria, Yarra Prithviraj, Nitish Rana.

India C: Shubman Gill (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Priyam Garg, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Mayank Markande, Jalaj Saxena, Avesh Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishan Porel, D G Pathania, Virat Singh.

