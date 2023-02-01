CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Vihari the Fighter'-Hanuma Vihari Gets Applause On Social Media For 'Brave Act'
2-MIN READ

'Vihari the Fighter'-Hanuma Vihari Gets Applause On Social Media For 'Brave Act'

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST

Indore, India

Hanuma Vihari bats left handed in Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh

Hanuma Vihari bats left handed in Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh

Fractured his wrist, Vihari batted with just one-handed trying to save his team in a crunch match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In a video, which is now going viral, he can be seen taking on the raw pace of Avesh Khan.

India batter Hanuma Vihari was hailed as a fighter on social media after videos of him batting left-handed in Ranji Trophy quarterfinals went viral on Wednesday. Fractured his wrist, Vihari batted with just one-handed trying to save his team in a crunch match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In a video, which is now going viral, he can be seen taking on the raw pace of Avesh Khan. Fans hailed his fighting attitude with some citing his previous act doing the same for India. Mainly: SCG where he alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin forged a rear-guard stand. As a result, India drew that match and gave themselves a fighting chance at the Gabba where Rishabh Pant’s heroics tilted the series in India’s favour.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top reactions.

Earlier Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came out to bat on the second day of his team’s ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore despite a fractured wrist. With his team in the midst of a batting collapse, Vihari batted left-handed with the scorecard reading 353/9.

The 29-year-old peeled off a couple of fours off Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya to ensure Andhra innings didn’t fold before the lunch break.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. cricket news
  2. Hanuma Vihari
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023
first published:February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 13:26 IST
Read More