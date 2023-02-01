'Vihari the Fighter'-Hanuma Vihari Gets Applause On Social Media For 'Brave Act'

India batter Hanuma Vihari was hailed as a fighter on social media after videos of him batting left-handed in Ranji Trophy quarterfinals went viral on Wednesday. Fractured his wrist, Vihari batted with just one-handed trying to save his team in a crunch match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. In a video, which is now going viral, he can be seen taking on the raw pace of Avesh Khan. Fans hailed his fighting attitude with some citing his previous act doing the same for India. Mainly: SCG where he alongside Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Ashwin forged a rear-guard stand. As a result, India drew that match and gave themselves a fighting chance at the Gabba where Rishabh Pant’s heroics tilted the series in India’s favour.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top reactions.

Hanuma VihariBatting LEFT handed and also more importantly just with one hand , the top hand Bravery to another level #quarterfinal#RanjiTrophy — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 1, 2023

Reactions as Hanuma Vihari finds his second boundary after coming in. Lalith and Vihari have added 25 runs now for the last wicket.@sportstarweb #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1egEDsyzve— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023

Sydney, 2021: Batted with an injured hamstring to save the Test match for India.Indore, 2023: Batting left-handed with an injured wrist to guide Andhra Pradesh in a strong position.Hanuma Vihari never gives up #HanumaVihari #AndhraPradesh #RanjiTrophy #Cricket pic.twitter.com/gDKKuKWluF — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) February 1, 2023

In the Quarter-final of Ranji Trophy, Andhra 9 down, Hanuma Vihari fracture his wrist and decided to bat left-handed.The fighter, Vihari. pic.twitter.com/guDUIjESp9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 1, 2023

Hanuma Vihari - the warrior.He’s got a fractured wrist, but the never give up attitude in him brings him back to fight back. He’s batting left handed due to his wrist. Take a bow, Vihari! pic.twitter.com/6HNREmokjs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 1, 2023

A cut, a straight drive, a couple of solid blocks and a leg glance. Hanuma Vihari’s left-handed avatar is the bravest thing I’ve ever watched live on a cricket field.#RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/BUmlnvC8VQ— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) February 1, 2023

What a champion. Always putting team ahead of himself. Shows the commitment. Super proud of you bro. @Hanumavihari #AndhravsMP pic.twitter.com/NTRBh3dCfk— Basanth Jain (@basanthjain) February 1, 2023

Earlier Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari came out to bat on the second day of his team’s ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 quarterfinal clash against Madhya Pradesh in Indore despite a fractured wrist. With his team in the midst of a batting collapse, Vihari batted left-handed with the scorecard reading 353/9.

The 29-year-old peeled off a couple of fours off Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya to ensure Andhra innings didn’t fold before the lunch break.

