Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Aparajith Run Out, Karnataka Strike

October 25, 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

11:40 (IST)

WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.

11:24 (IST)

163 for 3 in 34 overs at drinks. Tamil Nadu have lost Abhinav but have got a good platform. Can they make the last 16 overs count?

11:11 (IST)

WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.

11:02 (IST)

FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.

10:55 (IST)

Legspinner Praveen Dubey has been expensive. He's not in control, bowls a full toss and a short ball which Abhinav and Aparajith put away to the boundary. TN making a move. 129 for 2 in 27.

10:43 (IST)

100 up for Tamil Nadu in the 24th over. Good recovery this from Abhinav and Aparajith, who have been in good form through the season. Karun Nair comes into the attack to try and break through.

10:26 (IST)

FIFTY for Abhinav Mukund. His good season continues. Gets there cutting Prateek for a boundary wide of point. Crucial knock this given the loss of two early wickets.

10:11 (IST)

15 overs gone, TN 56 for 2. The run-rate isn't great but they're trying to rebuild after Karnataka pacers' early burst. Abhinav Mukund is leading the recovery with a mix of caution and aggression, while Baba Aparajith is giving him company.

10:03 (IST)

Time for some spin now as K Gowtham into the attack.

10:01 (IST)

Abhinav Mukund has been a bit lucky with edges - outside and leading - falling away from fielders, but he is battling through. Tamil Nadu gradually trying to increase the run-rate, with Mithun off the attack. TN 45 for 2 in 13 overs.

09:49 (IST)

At the end of 10 overs, Tamil Nadu are 32 for 2. Mithun and Koushik have been excellent, using the conditions to good advantage. Karnataka have the upper hand, big ask for Tamil Nadu.

09:38 (IST)

WICKET! Ashwin is gone, nicking Koushik to KL Rahul behind the stumps. Nice delivery that - right in the channel outside off, Ashwin nudges and edges to the keeper. TN 24 for 2 in 8.

09:27 (IST)

A sedate passage of play this. Abhinav got a boundary off Mithun but there has been nothing else. TN 16 for 1 in 6 overs.

09:18 (IST)

Tamil Nadu have made a cautious start. Karnataka's bowling has been excellent, Muthun and Koushik have given nothing away. TN just 6 for 1 in 4 overs.

09:08 (IST)

WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose M Vijay for a two-ball duck. Mithun gets the ball to talk, takes the edge and Rahul does the rest. TN in trouble in the first over and surprise surprise, R Ashwin walks in at No. 3.

08:52 (IST)

Karnataka have won the toss and opted to field first. That's a godo toss to win, as there's some moisture on the track which will assist the pacers. Task cut out for Tamil Nadu's top order batsmen now.

08:38 (IST)

Welcome to coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It's a star-studded affair, with the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey and Karun Nair on one side, and Dinesh Karthik, R Ashwin, M Vijay and Washington Sundar on the other. The two teams have a history, which adds to the spice of the game as well.

Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Aparajith Run Out, Karnataka Strike

Just a few days ago R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal were sharing the same dressing room as India outclassed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series, but come Friday the duo will be up against each other as Tamil Nadu face off against Karnataka in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Both Ashwin and Agarwal turned out for their teams in the semi-finals as well, a day after completing the South Africa series.

Agarwal, along with an in-form troika of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikal, will form the core of the Karnataka batting, which has been among the strongest units in the tournament so far.

Rahul and Padikal did well to almost complete a ten-wicket win in the semi-finals against Chhattisgarh, while Pandey has also been scoring important runs as well.

Thankfully for the Karnataka captain Pandey, the bowlers have been doing well too with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal all among the wickets, but will have quite a task stopping the Tamil Nadu batting which is equally strong and were given a jolt in the semi-finals against Gujarat.

For Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar has the best batting average ahead of the final but Karnataka will be more worried about those above him in the lineup.

Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Abhinav Mukund and Shahrukh Khan have all shown the fight to stand up and deliver when the need arises. Shahrukh and Sundar were crucial to TN’s semi-final win after the more established names failed to deliver.

Karthik, who is looking to get back into the India T20 side, will however need the experienced heads to deliver on the big day.

Tamil Nadu will no doubt also have benefited from the addition of R Ashwin to the bowling unit, which already boasts of M Ashwin, M Mohammed and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, all of whom have consistently delivered for Karthik.

The potential for an absolute classic encounter is very high given the presence of such high profile players on either side and the current form of both sides. And given that it is likely to boil down to who holds their nerve in a pressure cooker situation.

