Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Karnataka Win Fourth Title

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 25, 2019, 3:45 PM IST

CONCLUDED

KAR vs TN Cricket Scorecard (LIST A)

Final LIST A, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 25 October, 2019

Tamil Nadu

252/10

(49.5) RR 5.05

Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu Captain
v/s
Karnataka Karnataka Captain
Karnataka

146/1

(23.0) RR 6.34

Karnataka won by 60 runs (VJD method)

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 15:46 (IST)

    KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.

  • 15:30 (IST)

    The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.

  • 15:07 (IST)

    It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.

  • 15:04 (IST)

    FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.

  • 14:54 (IST)

    Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.

  • 14:37 (IST)

    FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.

  • 14:16 (IST)

    50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and  Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1. 

  • 13:55 (IST)

    Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.

  • 13:33 (IST)

    WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.

  • 12:45 (IST)

    HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.

  • 12:43 (IST)

    Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.

  • 12:27 (IST)

    Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.

  • 11:58 (IST)

    WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.

  • 11:40 (IST)

    WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.

  • 11:11 (IST)

    WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.

  • 11:02 (IST)

    FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.

Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Karnataka Win Fourth Title

Just a few days ago R Ashwin and Mayank Agarwal were sharing the same dressing room as India outclassed South Africa 3-0 in the Test series, but come Friday the duo will be up against each other as Tamil Nadu face off against Karnataka in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Bengaluru.

Both Ashwin and Agarwal turned out for their teams in the semi-finals as well, a day after completing the South Africa series.

Agarwal, along with an in-form troika of Manish Pandey, KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikal, will form the core of the Karnataka batting, which has been among the strongest units in the tournament so far.

Rahul and Padikal did well to almost complete a ten-wicket win in the semi-finals against Chhattisgarh, while Pandey has also been scoring important runs as well.

Thankfully for the Karnataka captain Pandey, the bowlers have been doing well too with the likes of Prasidh Krishna, Abhimanyu Mithun, K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal all among the wickets, but will have quite a task stopping the Tamil Nadu batting which is equally strong and were given a jolt in the semi-finals against Gujarat.

For Tamil Nadu, Washington Sundar has the best batting average ahead of the final but Karnataka will be more worried about those above him in the lineup.

Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Abhinav Mukund and Shahrukh Khan have all shown the fight to stand up and deliver when the need arises. Shahrukh and Sundar were crucial to TN’s semi-final win after the more established names failed to deliver.

Karthik, who is looking to get back into the India T20 side, will however need the experienced heads to deliver on the big day.

Tamil Nadu will no doubt also have benefited from the addition of R Ashwin to the bowling unit, which already boasts of M Ashwin, M Mohammed and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, all of whom have consistently delivered for Karthik.

The potential for an absolute classic encounter is very high given the presence of such high profile players on either side and the current form of both sides. And given that it is likely to boil down to who holds their nerve in a pressure cooker situation.

