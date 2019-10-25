Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Karnataka Win Fourth Title

KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.
15:30 (IST)
The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.
15:07 (IST)
It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.
15:04 (IST)
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.
14:54 (IST)
Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.
14:37 (IST)
FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.
14:16 (IST)
50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1.
13:55 (IST)
Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.
13:33 (IST)
WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.
13:21 (IST)
Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.
12:45 (IST)
HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.
12:43 (IST)
Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.
12:38 (IST)
A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.
12:27 (IST)
Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.
12:18 (IST)
WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.
12:13 (IST)
35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.
11:58 (IST)
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.
11:40 (IST)
WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.
11:11 (IST)
WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.
11:02 (IST)
FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.
15:46 (IST)
KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.
15:30 (IST)
The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.
15:07 (IST)
It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.
15:04 (IST)
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.
14:54 (IST)
Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.
14:37 (IST)
FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.
14:16 (IST)
50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1.
13:55 (IST)
Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.
13:33 (IST)
WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.
13:21 (IST)
Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.
12:45 (IST)
HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.
12:43 (IST)
Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.
12:38 (IST)
A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.
12:27 (IST)
Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.
12:18 (IST)
WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.
12:13 (IST)
35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.
11:58 (IST)
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.
11:40 (IST)
WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.
11:11 (IST)
WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.
11:02 (IST)
FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.
15:46 (IST)
KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.
15:30 (IST)
The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.
15:07 (IST)
It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.
15:04 (IST)
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.
14:58 (IST)
M Ashwin is injured on his finger. He's been hit on the ball twice while trying to field off his own bowling. Delay in play as the physio has a look at the legspinner's fingers.
14:54 (IST)
Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.
14:37 (IST)
FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.
14:30 (IST)
Mohammed comes into the attack and there is a chance against KL Rahul. Shahrukh is claiming a catch. The umpire gives soft signal as not out. Rahul survives. Karnataka are 105/1.
14:25 (IST)
Karnataka in full control
100 up for Karnataka: 104/1, 16 overs. Mayank Agarwal 48(38b, 6x4s, 2x6s), KL Rahul 33(46b, 3x4s). 149 needed of 204.
If you're around M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, please drop by and join the crowd cheering for a Karnataka win. ITS FREE ENTRY VIA GATE 15. #VijayHazareTrophy#KARvTN
50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1.
14:10 (IST)
TN are in dire need of a wicket. One eye will be on weather too as it's getting pretty dark in Bangalore at the moment. Looks like it's going to pour. Karnataka have reached 85/1 in 12.3 overs.
14:03 (IST)
This has been an excellent outing for the Karnataka batsmen and are going great guns -- both Mayank and Rahul. They have taken the score to 72/1 in 10.4 overs.
13:55 (IST)
Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.
13:33 (IST)
WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.
13:21 (IST)
Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.
12:48 (IST)
A great birthday for Mithun. Gets his maiden List A five-wicket haul and a hat-trick too. A Karnataka win will make it even sweeter.
12:45 (IST)
HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.
12:43 (IST)
Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.
12:38 (IST)
A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.
12:27 (IST)
Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.
12:18 (IST)
WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.
12:13 (IST)
35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.
12:08 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan gets going, slog sweeping K Gowtham for a six over mid wicket. He's in good form and a strong finish is needed for TN now.
12:03 (IST)
Tamil Nadu reach 200 with the first six of the match, courtesy Vijay Shankar who hooks Prateek.
11:58 (IST)
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.
11:52 (IST)
40 overs gone, 187 for 4. Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik need to make a move. They're settling in, can they make it big?
11:40 (IST)
WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.
11:24 (IST)
163 for 3 in 34 overs at drinks. Tamil Nadu have lost Abhinav but have got a good platform. Can they make the last 16 overs count?
11:11 (IST)
WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.
11:02 (IST)
FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.
Vijay Hazare Final, Live, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Karnataka Win Fourth Title
CONCLUDED
KAR vs TN Cricket Scorecard (LIST A)
Final LIST A, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 25 October, 2019
Tamil Nadu
252/10
(49.5) RR 5.05
Karnataka
146/1
(23.0) RR 6.34
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.
The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.
It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.
Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.
FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.
50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1.
Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.
WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.
Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.
HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.
Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.
A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.
Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.
WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.
35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.
WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.
WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.
FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.
15:46 (IST)
KARNATAKA WIN. The captains shake hands, calling an end to proceedings. Karnataka emerge victorious, it's their fourth Vijay Hazare title. A well deserved victory for a team that's on a roll. Mithun, Agarwal and Rahul the stars of the day.
15:30 (IST)
The rain has got heavy. In case there's no further play, Karnataka will win. The VJD par score is 86 for 1 in 23 overs. Karnataka are146/1.
15:07 (IST)
It's raining, light has faded, and the players are walking off. Karnataka well on course for a win, and Tamil Nadu will welcome the break.
15:04 (IST)
FIFTY for KL Rahul with a beautiful straight drive off Mohammed. Lovely, lovely shot and he's playing a wonderful knock. Perfect second fiddle to Agarwal, Karnataka on course.
14:58 (IST)
M Ashwin is injured on his finger. He's been hit on the ball twice while trying to field off his own bowling. Delay in play as the physio has a look at the legspinner's fingers.
14:54 (IST)
Almost a wicket. A straight drive from Mayank Agarwal ricochets off M Ashwin's fingers to the non-striker's stumps, but Rahul has just managed to get his bat in. Quick reflexes there, and he survives. No luck for TN. Karnataka 122 for 1.
14:37 (IST)
FIFTY for Agarwal. Superb knock this, gets there in just 41 balls. Karnataka coasting along now at 109 for 1. TN unable to break through.
14:30 (IST)
Mohammed comes into the attack and there is a chance against KL Rahul. Shahrukh is claiming a catch. The umpire gives soft signal as not out. Rahul survives. Karnataka are 105/1.
14:25 (IST)Karnataka in full control
14:16 (IST)
50 PARTNERSHIP: So fifty partnership comes up between Agarwal and Rahul. They have batted with aggression and put their team on top. Tamil Nadu are struggling with their bowling. After 14 overs it's 88/1.
14:10 (IST)
TN are in dire need of a wicket. One eye will be on weather too as it's getting pretty dark in Bangalore at the moment. Looks like it's going to pour. Karnataka have reached 85/1 in 12.3 overs.
14:03 (IST)
This has been an excellent outing for the Karnataka batsmen and are going great guns -- both Mayank and Rahul. They have taken the score to 72/1 in 10.4 overs.
13:55 (IST)
Mayank Agarwal is on a roll. He hits Vijay for a six over extra cover, and then drives Natarajan through the same region for four, before following it up with a steer through third man. TN need wickets, else this could be over soon. Karnataka 59/1 in 9.2.
13:33 (IST)
WICKET. Washington was struggling but gets Padikkal with an arm ball. Padikkal plays for the turn, misses a straight one and the ball goes through the gate to hit off stump. Karnataka 34 for 1 in the fifth over.
13:21 (IST)
Back for the chase. And it's a terrific beginning for Karnataka, as Washington Sundar concedes 15 in the first over. 8 off the bat of KL Rahul, 7 through wides. Ashwin from the other end. He begins by conceding two boundaries in two balls! Karnataka 23 for 0 in 1.2 overs.
12:48 (IST)
A great birthday for Mithun. Gets his maiden List A five-wicket haul and a hat-trick too. A Karnataka win will make it even sweeter.
12:45 (IST)
HAT TRICK FOR MITHUN! M Ashwin slogs and mishits to extra cover, Mithun gets three in a row and his fifth of the game. Superb spell this, and TN are all out for 252. Mithun finishes on 5 for 34. Karnataka have the upper hand at the end of the first innings.
12:43 (IST)
Mithun on a hat trick! Shah Rukh Khan and Mohammed fall in successive balls. TN 252 for 9, Mithun has four wickets. Two balls remaining.
12:38 (IST)
A boundary for TN after 27 balls, as Mohammad slashes Koushik to the fence in the 29th over. TN reach 250, with one over to spare.
12:27 (IST)
Another wicket. Washington Sundar falls, lofting Koushik to long on. No power in the shot and Karnataka strike again. TN 230 for 7 in 47.
12:18 (IST)
WICKET! Vijay Shankar is gone, caught well in the deep by Karun Nair. Full toss from Mithun, Vijay lofts it straight, Karun steadies himself at long on and takes it inches from the rope. He was calm throughout, TN 224 for 6 in the 46th.
12:13 (IST)
35 runs have come in the last five overs, TN are 222 for 5 in 45. Vijay Shankar and Shah Rukh Khan are getting some momentum.
12:08 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan gets going, slog sweeping K Gowtham for a six over mid wicket. He's in good form and a strong finish is needed for TN now.
12:03 (IST)
Tamil Nadu reach 200 with the first six of the match, courtesy Vijay Shankar who hooks Prateek.
11:58 (IST)
WICKET! Dinesh Karthik falls for just 11. He looks to cut Gowtham but is done in by the extra bounce, nicks it behind. KL Rahul takes a good catch, TN struggling for momentum.
11:52 (IST)
40 overs gone, 187 for 4. Vijay Shankar and Dinesh Karthik need to make a move. They're settling in, can they make it big?
11:40 (IST)
WICKET! Aparajith is run out. Mix up in the middle, Aparajith wants two on a misfield and charges, but Vijay Shankar sends him back. Aparajith dives back full stretch but that's not enough. TN 178 for 4 in the 34th over, Aparajith out for 66.
11:24 (IST)
163 for 3 in 34 overs at drinks. Tamil Nadu have lost Abhinav but have got a good platform. Can they make the last 16 overs count?
11:11 (IST)
WICKET! Abhinav misses out on a ton. Against the run of play, he cuts Prateek Jain to the hands of extra cover, falling for 85. A very good knock from him comes to an end. TN 148 for 3 in 31.
11:02 (IST)
FIFTY for Aparajith. Gets there driving Prateek for a single. Sixth half-century (apart from a century) for Aparajith this tournament, showing his consistency. Has to make this big now.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 Oct, 2019
OMA v CANAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
NIG v IREAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019
NED v BERDubai All Fixtures
Team Rankings