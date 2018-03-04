Vijay Hazare Performance Not the Reason Why Mayank Didn't Get India Call-up

This had certainly made him a contender to make it to the Indian team for the Nidahas Trophy, where almost all the senior players were being rested. But then Mayank missed the bus by a whisker. Many experts feel that the 27-year-old had done all the right things to get into the Indian squad, but that did not happen.
According to Indian Express, the squad for Nidahas Trophy was picked on February 20, even before the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, where Mayank scored 90 runs. So his performance with the bat didn't matter.
It is further learnt that BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary had called for a selection meeting on February 20 at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. A notice by the BCCI, to the selectors and team management read, “A meeting of the senior selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be held on Tuesday, 20th February. 2018 at 11 am IST… at BCCI HQ, Cricket Centre.”
The BCCI had wised to announce the squad only after India's tour of South Africa got over. A number of BCCI officials confirmed about the same.
What is interesting is that chief selector MSK Prasad was seen talking to Mayank on the eve of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final. About the meeting Prasad had said, “No player should be confused about where he stands. Our committee speaks to every player – even those who are not selected and try to give them a fair picture. Accordingly, I spoke to Mayank and told him that with his brilliant performances in domestic cricket, he has now definitely got himself in the mix (national team reckoning). I told him that he is now in the queue.”
