Vijay Hazare: Vinay Kumar's Puducherry Faces Karnataka, Jaiswal in Focus Vs Chattisgarh
The group stage produced some fine contests, a couple of double hundreds and tied games, along with unexpected wash-outs. Eventually, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, defending champions Mumbai, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat will battle it out in the quarter-finals, where one can expect exciting contests given the subplots involved.
