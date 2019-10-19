Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare: Vinay Kumar's Puducherry Faces Karnataka, Jaiswal in Focus Vs Chattisgarh

The group stage produced some fine contests, a couple of double hundreds and tied games, along with unexpected wash-outs. Eventually, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, defending champions Mumbai, Puducherry, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat will battle it out in the quarter-finals, where one can expect exciting contests given the subplots involved.

Cricketnext Staff |October 19, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
All the games will be played in Bengaluru.

Karnataka vs Puducherry – October 20

Vinay Kumar has led Puducherry on a brilliant run through the group stages where they won seven games out of nine and topped the table. Apart from the captain, who will be up against his old team, and has taken 14 wickets so far, the focus will be on spinner Sagar Udeshi, Ashith Rajiv and Sagar Trivedi – all of whom have taken 17 wickets.

Karnataka on the other hand have been scoring plenty of runs with Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul in fine form through the first round. The three of them together have four centuries amongst them and are ably supported by bowlers Shreyas Gopal, K Gowtham and Prasidh Krishna.

Puducherry and Vinay Kumar will hope the strong Karnataka batting don’t get their act going as that could spell trouble for his side, who have no centurions in the lineup.

Delhi vs Gujarat – October 20

Delhi finished second in their group thanks to a better head to head record against Punjab, and will be hoping that India opener Shikhar Dhawan comes to the party against Gujarat. Nitish Rana has been the pick of the batsmen for Delhi, who have a strong bowling unit Rana, Navdeep Saini and Pawan Negi in the ranks and among the wickets.

Skipper Dhruv Shorey has not been able to make his chances count yet and will be looking to turn a corner at the earliest.

Gujarat on the other hand come in on the back some good individual performances, both from the batsmen and the bowlers. Priyank Panchal is in fine nick and along with Bhargav Merai will be keen to add to the bagful of runs they’ve already scored. Piyush Chawla, Arzan Nagwaswalla and Roosh Kalaria have made life difficult for opposition batsmen, while wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel is hoping to impress the national team selectors.

Gujarat maybe the more in-form team in the contest, but both sides have match-winners who can turn the game on its head on their own.

Punjab vs Tamil Nadu – October 21

Traditional powerhouses Tamil Nadu has been a unit that has fired on all cylinders so far in the tournament, winning seven games and losing one in the group stage. Dinesh Karthik, Baba Aparjith, Murali Vijay, Abhinav Mukund and Vijay Shankar have all done well with the bat and scored plenty of runs.

Amongst the bowlers Murugan Ashwin, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh and M Mohammed have been the pick of the lot and will come into the game confident of doing well against Punjab.

Punjab however have only Sandeep Sharma and Sidharth Kaul, who can be considered to have put in significant performances with 16 wickets a piece. Of that Sandeep picked 7 in one game, which does not present much promise against Tamil Nadu. Among the batsmen, no one has tallied above 200 runs in the first round, making the contest a difficult ask for the side.

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh – October 21

The fourth quarter-final pits defending champions Mumbai against a Chhattisgarh team that chased down a mammoth 318 in the same fixture earlier. There will be bite in the fixture and Chhattisgarh look up to Veer Pratap Singh and Shashank Singh once again to do a fair amount of damage with the ball, while batsmen Amandeep Khare and Ashutosh Singh will have their plate full too.

All the talk about Mumbai is now centered around the young Yashaswi Jaiswal after he scored a double century against Jharkhand recently, but with Shreyas Iyer, Aditya Tare and Shivam Dube in fine nick too, the defending champions would not be too hassled about the batting side of things. Shams Mulani, Shardul Thakur and Dhawal Kulkarni will be tasked with bringing their best bowling performances to the table too as Mumbai look to avenge the earlier defeat.

