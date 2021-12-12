Vijay Hazare Round Up: All-rounder Venkatesh Stars in MP Win; Pondicherry Stun TN by 1 Run

Rajkot: Promising all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer continued his sensational form with both bat and ball as Madhya Pradesh pipped Chandigarh by five runs in a high-scoring group D thriller of the Vijay Hazare Trophy National One-dayers here on Sunday. Venkatesh, who is seen as a India prospect to fill in the Hardik Pandya slot across white-ball formats, blazed his way to a 113-ball 151 (8×4, 10×6) to power Madhya Pradesh to a challenging 331/9.

Chandigarh responded in style with centuries from skipper Manan Vohra (105) and Ankit Kaushik (111) and needed 32 runs from the last 12 balls. Bowling the penultimate over, Venkatesh gave another breakthrough dismissing Gurinder Singh en route to his 2/64 from 10 overs that included a maiden as Chandigarh could only manage 326/8.

Singh, Lomror Slam Tons, Rajasthan Make it Four in a Row to Brighten Knock-out Hopes

Rajasthan rode on career-best centuries from Manender Singh and Mahipal Lomror to crush Assam by 142 runs and brighten their hopes for knock-out berth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy national one-dayers here on Sunday. This was Rajasthan’s fourth successive win as they consolidated their position atop the Group E standings with 16 points with one match left in the league.

Punjab and Services occupy second and third places respectively on the basis of net run-rate. Singh slammed 166 not out from 132 balls, while Lomror notched 101 from 110 balls, his maiden List A century, as the duo took Rajasthan to a massive 335/3 after Assam opted to field at the MECON SAIL Stadium.

Jonty Hundred, Sangwan Five-for Help Delhi Beat Haryana by 10 Runs

Former India U-19 captain Jonty Sidhu hit a run-a-ball hundred while skipper Pardeep Sangwan grabbed a five wicket haul as Delhi beat Haryana by 10 runs in an exciting Group C league game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Sunday. Delhi scored 267 for 5 in their 50 overs with left-handed Sidhu hitting eight fours and three sixes while adding 145 runs for the fifth wicket with former Delhi Capitals player Lalit Yadav (75 off 92 balls).

In reply, Haryana were all out for 257 in exactly 50 overs with Shivam Chauhan, who scored a hundred (107 off 136 balls), and Pramod Chandila (78) adding 166 runs for the fourth wicket. Haryana were cruising along at 236 for 3 before Sangwan (5/52) and Mayank Yadav (3/61) removed the last seven wickets for 21 runs.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Pondicherry Stun TN by 1 Run; Karnataka Pick Up 3rd Win; Mumbai Lose Again

Unfancied Pondicherry pulled off an upset one-run win over Tamil Nadu in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group B match on Sunday, while Karnataka beat Baroda for their third victory. Chasing a revised target of 206 in 44 overs under VJD method, Tamil Nadu ended at 204 for 9 despite enterprising half-centuries by skipper N Jagadeesan (64) and Dinesh Karthik (65) and fell agonizingly short by 1 run.

Defending champions Mumbai lost to Bengal by 67 runs via the VJD method used for domestic matches and face an early elimination from the tournament. The team led by Shams Mulani has only one win after four matches and is virtually out of contention for the next phase. In another match, Karnataka beat Baroda by six wickets (VJD method) to make it three wins from four matches and improve their chances of securing a berth in the knockout phase.

In the Bengal vs Mumbai match, the former had piled up 318 for 7 in 50 overs, thanks to enterprising tons by Anustup Majumdar (110, 122 balls, 14×4) and Shahbaz Ahmed (106, 97 balls, 8×4, 4×6) following which the Mumbai batters could not get going and fell well short of the target. India batter Suryakumar Yadav hit a breezy 49 (34 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) and Armaan Jaffer made 47 (69 balls, 4×4, 1×6) but their other team-mates could not make any significant contributions.

Mumbai finished at 223 for 8 in 41 overs when rain halted play and ended their hopes. In another match, Baroda were dismissed for 176 in 48.3 overs by Karnataka with V Koushik and K C Cariappa picking up three wickets each.

