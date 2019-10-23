Vijay Hazare Semi-finals, Highlights: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Make it to Final

Tamil Nadu win! Shahrukh Khan finishes it with a six! Full toss and he deposits it over long on. Good knock from the youngster, he remains unbeaten on 56 off 46 on a tricky pitch in a tough chase. Washington unbeaten on 27, giving good company to SRK. So it's a Tamil Nadu v Karnataka final!
16:27 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan is taking TN closer, keeping them ahead. He hit Piyush Chawla for a six and has now hit Axar Patel for a boundary. He's on 39 off 39. TN need 20 off 18.
16:21 (IST)
The Tamil Nadu vc Gujarat game is going to the wire. TN need 36 runs in the last five overs, with youngsters Washington Sundar and Shah Rukh Khan in the middle.Gujarat fighting back well.
16:07 (IST)
Karnataka win! KL Rahul finishes with a six to remain unbeaten on 88 as Karnataka book their place in the final. Terrific effort from them, as always consistent in making it deep in these tournaments. Chhattisgarh's good tournament comes to an end.
16:00 (IST)
Karnataka nearing win. Mayank Agarwal is having some fun, has raced to 40 in just 31 balls. KL Rahul is steady at the other end, and Karnataka need just 16 more in 68 balls.
15:38 (IST)
Another wicket. Dinesh Karthik is gone too. He looks to flick and misses a straight one from Parmar, is out lbw. Two wickets in three balls for Gujarat and TN are 96 for 5, in trouble.
15:35 (IST)
WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose a wicket too. Vijay Shankar is gone to Piyush Chawla. He looks to loft over long on and miscues it straight up, easy catch in the deep. Needless shot given Dinesh Karthik was playing well at the other end. TN 95/4.
15:33 (IST)
WICKET! Karnatake lose Padikkal, Looks to cut and misses a straight delivery from Mandal. Karnataka still well on course though, at 158 for 1. They still need 66 runs.
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Tamil Nadu lose their third wicket. Mukund has to depart after a wonderfully taken catch by Jayveer Parmar off Karan Patel's bowling. Exactly what TN didn't want. They are 70-3 in 20 overs.
13:35 (IST)
It's the end of Gujarat's innings and they finish their 40 overs on 177-9. They were always going to struggle having lost both openers early and so it proved. Tamil Nadu will back themselves to chase this target although it isn't wise to count Gujarat out just yet.
12:46 (IST)
Mithun and Koushik clean up the Chhattisgarh tail and they are all out for 223. That's not a bad target considering how regularly they lost wickets but it's one Karnataka will back themselves to chase down in their home ground.
11:52 (IST)
Wickets continue to tumble! Chhattisgarh lose Vishal Kushwah to Gowtham, who now has two wickets in the match. Raval falls to M Mohammad. Exciting times now in the semis.
11:43 (IST)
WICKETS GALORE! Tamil Nadu have found a way back into the game. T Natarajan strikes with a well-bowled slower ball that Merai tries to scoop but only ends up giving fine-leg a simple catch. Meanwhile Mandal is dismissed by K Gowtham, who bowls a slower one that the batsman played straight to point.
16:40 (IST)
Tamil Nadu win! Shahrukh Khan finishes it with a six! Full toss and he deposits it over long on. Good knock from the youngster, he remains unbeaten on 56 off 46 on a tricky pitch in a tough chase. Washington unbeaten on 27, giving good company to SRK. So it's a Tamil Nadu v Karnataka final!
16:27 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan is taking TN closer, keeping them ahead. He hit Piyush Chawla for a six and has now hit Axar Patel for a boundary. He's on 39 off 39. TN need 20 off 18.
16:21 (IST)
The Tamil Nadu vc Gujarat game is going to the wire. TN need 36 runs in the last five overs, with youngsters Washington Sundar and Shah Rukh Khan in the middle.Gujarat fighting back well.
16:07 (IST)
Karnataka win! KL Rahul finishes with a six to remain unbeaten on 88 as Karnataka book their place in the final. Terrific effort from them, as always consistent in making it deep in these tournaments. Chhattisgarh's good tournament comes to an end.
16:00 (IST)
Karnataka nearing win. Mayank Agarwal is having some fun, has raced to 40 in just 31 balls. KL Rahul is steady at the other end, and Karnataka need just 16 more in 68 balls.
15:38 (IST)
Another wicket. Dinesh Karthik is gone too. He looks to flick and misses a straight one from Parmar, is out lbw. Two wickets in three balls for Gujarat and TN are 96 for 5, in trouble.
15:35 (IST)
WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose a wicket too. Vijay Shankar is gone to Piyush Chawla. He looks to loft over long on and miscues it straight up, easy catch in the deep. Needless shot given Dinesh Karthik was playing well at the other end. TN 95/4.
15:33 (IST)
WICKET! Karnatake lose Padikkal, Looks to cut and misses a straight delivery from Mandal. Karnataka still well on course though, at 158 for 1. They still need 66 runs.
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Tamil Nadu lose their third wicket. Mukund has to depart after a wonderfully taken catch by Jayveer Parmar off Karan Patel's bowling. Exactly what TN didn't want. They are 70-3 in 20 overs.
13:35 (IST)
It's the end of Gujarat's innings and they finish their 40 overs on 177-9. They were always going to struggle having lost both openers early and so it proved. Tamil Nadu will back themselves to chase this target although it isn't wise to count Gujarat out just yet.
12:46 (IST)
Mithun and Koushik clean up the Chhattisgarh tail and they are all out for 223. That's not a bad target considering how regularly they lost wickets but it's one Karnataka will back themselves to chase down in their home ground.
11:52 (IST)
Wickets continue to tumble! Chhattisgarh lose Vishal Kushwah to Gowtham, who now has two wickets in the match. Raval falls to M Mohammad. Exciting times now in the semis.
11:43 (IST)
WICKETS GALORE! Tamil Nadu have found a way back into the game. T Natarajan strikes with a well-bowled slower ball that Merai tries to scoop but only ends up giving fine-leg a simple catch. Meanwhile Mandal is dismissed by K Gowtham, who bowls a slower one that the batsman played straight to point.
16:40 (IST)
Tamil Nadu win! Shahrukh Khan finishes it with a six! Full toss and he deposits it over long on. Good knock from the youngster, he remains unbeaten on 56 off 46 on a tricky pitch in a tough chase. Washington unbeaten on 27, giving good company to SRK. So it's a Tamil Nadu v Karnataka final!
16:36 (IST)
Shahrukh Khan gets to his half-century. Terrific knock this on a tough pitch under pressure. Can he finish it off?
16:34 (IST)
TN need 11 off 12.
16:27 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan is taking TN closer, keeping them ahead. He hit Piyush Chawla for a six and has now hit Axar Patel for a boundary. He's on 39 off 39. TN need 20 off 18.
16:21 (IST)
The Tamil Nadu vc Gujarat game is going to the wire. TN need 36 runs in the last five overs, with youngsters Washington Sundar and Shah Rukh Khan in the middle.Gujarat fighting back well.
16:07 (IST)
Karnataka win! KL Rahul finishes with a six to remain unbeaten on 88 as Karnataka book their place in the final. Terrific effort from them, as always consistent in making it deep in these tournaments. Chhattisgarh's good tournament comes to an end.
16:00 (IST)
Karnataka nearing win. Mayank Agarwal is having some fun, has raced to 40 in just 31 balls. KL Rahul is steady at the other end, and Karnataka need just 16 more in 68 balls.
15:38 (IST)
Another wicket. Dinesh Karthik is gone too. He looks to flick and misses a straight one from Parmar, is out lbw. Two wickets in three balls for Gujarat and TN are 96 for 5, in trouble.
15:35 (IST)
WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose a wicket too. Vijay Shankar is gone to Piyush Chawla. He looks to loft over long on and miscues it straight up, easy catch in the deep. Needless shot given Dinesh Karthik was playing well at the other end. TN 95/4.
15:33 (IST)
WICKET! Karnatake lose Padikkal, Looks to cut and misses a straight delivery from Mandal. Karnataka still well on course though, at 158 for 1. They still need 66 runs.
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Tamil Nadu lose their third wicket. Mukund has to depart after a wonderfully taken catch by Jayveer Parmar off Karan Patel's bowling. Exactly what TN didn't want. They are 70-3 in 20 overs.
15:13 (IST)
Padikkal is nearing a century now whereas KL Rahul is closing in on a half-century. Contrasting tales for Karnataka's openers so far today but the team have benefitted greatly from this partnership. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu are nearing the halfway point of their innings and there remains work to be done.
14:56 (IST)
The 100 is up for Karnataka, who have reached the triple-figure mark in the 24th over and still have all 10 wickets in hand. Tamil Nadu are currently behind the run-rate a bit but have Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund in the middle.
14:48 (IST)
Tamil Nadu are now two wickets down, with Baba Aparajith the next batsman to depart. Meanwhile Karnataka are 82-0 in 20 overs. They are cruising towards a spot in the final.
14:14 (IST)
Tamil Nadu lose Murali Vijay early thanks to Chintan Gaja, who gets the experienced opener to chop one back onto his stumps. Meanwhile Karnataka are cruising at 44-0 with the drinks break soon approaching.
14:03 (IST)
With 11 overs gone, Karnataka are 37-0. Meanwhile in the other match, Tamil Nadu have begun their run chase. They need 178 in 40 overs; not the toughest chase but Gujarat are no pushovers.
13:55 (IST)
KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are going along nicely for Karnataka, taking them to 33-0 at the end of 9 overs. The two have remained largely untroubled so far. Chhattisgarh's bowlers need to do more.
13:42 (IST)
Karnataka are 19-0 after the first six overs of their run-chase. This has been a steady start from them and they will be hoping to finish the job soon. They need 205 more runs to win in 44 overs. Chhattisgarh need a wicket soon.
13:35 (IST)
It's the end of Gujarat's innings and they finish their 40 overs on 177-9. They were always going to struggle having lost both openers early and so it proved. Tamil Nadu will back themselves to chase this target although it isn't wise to count Gujarat out just yet.
13:21 (IST)
Gujarat lost Axar Patel in the 37th over. He was struggling a little before that having twisted his ankle while going for a run. How much he bowls in the next innings will be worth keeping an eye on.
13:19 (IST)
Meanwhile Karnataka have begun chasing against Chhattisgarh and are 4-0 after the first over. Chhattisgarh need early wickets if they are to stand any chance of making a game out of this.
13:18 (IST)
Two more overs left in the Gujarat innings now and they are 157-8. The target from here will be to get anything in 180 range, which would at least be a competitive total for them to defend.
13:05 (IST)
Some good hitting late in the innings from Axar Patel and Chintan Gaja has taken Gujarat to 149-8. With just 5 overs remaining, Gujarat will be hoping these two can bat it out.
12:48 (IST)
Gujarat now lose their seventh wicket with Piyush Chawla being run out by Baba Aparajith. Poor running from the veteran contributed to his demise as he seemed to merely lumber across. Not good for Gujarat.
12:46 (IST)
Mithun and Koushik clean up the Chhattisgarh tail and they are all out for 223. That's not a bad target considering how regularly they lost wickets but it's one Karnataka will back themselves to chase down in their home ground.
12:35 (IST)
Chhattisgarh have lost Amandeep Khare, who played a valuable innings of 78 to get them this far. He would have liked to complete a hundred but holed out of Mithun to skipper Manish Pandey.
12:32 (IST)
Chhattisgarh have now crossed the 200-run mark and with 3 overs remaining will be hoping to add on a few more runs. Gujarat, meanwhile, are 114-6 with only 14 more overs to play.
12:14 (IST)
Manprit Juneja is the latest batsman to depart for Gujarat; they are 100-5 right now. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile are at inching closer to the 200-run mark but only have 6 overs left in the innings.
11:52 (IST)
Wickets continue to tumble! Chhattisgarh lose Vishal Kushwah to Gowtham, who now has two wickets in the match. Raval falls to M Mohammad. Exciting times now in the semis.
11:43 (IST)
WICKETS GALORE! Tamil Nadu have found a way back into the game. T Natarajan strikes with a well-bowled slower ball that Merai tries to scoop but only ends up giving fine-leg a simple catch. Meanwhile Mandal is dismissed by K Gowtham, who bowls a slower one that the batsman played straight to point.
Vijay Hazare Semi-finals, Highlights: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu Make it to Final
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Tamil Nadu win! Shahrukh Khan finishes it with a six! Full toss and he deposits it over long on. Good knock from the youngster, he remains unbeaten on 56 off 46 on a tricky pitch in a tough chase. Washington unbeaten on 27, giving good company to SRK. So it's a Tamil Nadu v Karnataka final!
Shah Rukh Khan is taking TN closer, keeping them ahead. He hit Piyush Chawla for a six and has now hit Axar Patel for a boundary. He's on 39 off 39. TN need 20 off 18.
The Tamil Nadu vc Gujarat game is going to the wire. TN need 36 runs in the last five overs, with youngsters Washington Sundar and Shah Rukh Khan in the middle.Gujarat fighting back well.
Karnataka win! KL Rahul finishes with a six to remain unbeaten on 88 as Karnataka book their place in the final. Terrific effort from them, as always consistent in making it deep in these tournaments. Chhattisgarh's good tournament comes to an end.
Karnataka nearing win. Mayank Agarwal is having some fun, has raced to 40 in just 31 balls. KL Rahul is steady at the other end, and Karnataka need just 16 more in 68 balls.
Another wicket. Dinesh Karthik is gone too. He looks to flick and misses a straight one from Parmar, is out lbw. Two wickets in three balls for Gujarat and TN are 96 for 5, in trouble.
WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose a wicket too. Vijay Shankar is gone to Piyush Chawla. He looks to loft over long on and miscues it straight up, easy catch in the deep. Needless shot given Dinesh Karthik was playing well at the other end. TN 95/4.
WICKET! Karnatake lose Padikkal, Looks to cut and misses a straight delivery from Mandal. Karnataka still well on course though, at 158 for 1. They still need 66 runs.
OUT! Tamil Nadu lose their third wicket. Mukund has to depart after a wonderfully taken catch by Jayveer Parmar off Karan Patel's bowling. Exactly what TN didn't want. They are 70-3 in 20 overs.
It's the end of Gujarat's innings and they finish their 40 overs on 177-9. They were always going to struggle having lost both openers early and so it proved. Tamil Nadu will back themselves to chase this target although it isn't wise to count Gujarat out just yet.
Mithun and Koushik clean up the Chhattisgarh tail and they are all out for 223. That's not a bad target considering how regularly they lost wickets but it's one Karnataka will back themselves to chase down in their home ground.
Wickets continue to tumble! Chhattisgarh lose Vishal Kushwah to Gowtham, who now has two wickets in the match. Raval falls to M Mohammad. Exciting times now in the semis.
WICKETS GALORE! Tamil Nadu have found a way back into the game. T Natarajan strikes with a well-bowled slower ball that Merai tries to scoop but only ends up giving fine-leg a simple catch. Meanwhile Mandal is dismissed by K Gowtham, who bowls a slower one that the batsman played straight to point.
16:40 (IST)
Tamil Nadu win! Shahrukh Khan finishes it with a six! Full toss and he deposits it over long on. Good knock from the youngster, he remains unbeaten on 56 off 46 on a tricky pitch in a tough chase. Washington unbeaten on 27, giving good company to SRK. So it's a Tamil Nadu v Karnataka final!
16:36 (IST)
Shahrukh Khan gets to his half-century. Terrific knock this on a tough pitch under pressure. Can he finish it off?
16:34 (IST)
TN need 11 off 12.
16:27 (IST)
Shah Rukh Khan is taking TN closer, keeping them ahead. He hit Piyush Chawla for a six and has now hit Axar Patel for a boundary. He's on 39 off 39. TN need 20 off 18.
16:21 (IST)
The Tamil Nadu vc Gujarat game is going to the wire. TN need 36 runs in the last five overs, with youngsters Washington Sundar and Shah Rukh Khan in the middle.Gujarat fighting back well.
16:07 (IST)
Karnataka win! KL Rahul finishes with a six to remain unbeaten on 88 as Karnataka book their place in the final. Terrific effort from them, as always consistent in making it deep in these tournaments. Chhattisgarh's good tournament comes to an end.
16:00 (IST)
Karnataka nearing win. Mayank Agarwal is having some fun, has raced to 40 in just 31 balls. KL Rahul is steady at the other end, and Karnataka need just 16 more in 68 balls.
15:38 (IST)
Another wicket. Dinesh Karthik is gone too. He looks to flick and misses a straight one from Parmar, is out lbw. Two wickets in three balls for Gujarat and TN are 96 for 5, in trouble.
15:35 (IST)
WICKET! Tamil Nadu lose a wicket too. Vijay Shankar is gone to Piyush Chawla. He looks to loft over long on and miscues it straight up, easy catch in the deep. Needless shot given Dinesh Karthik was playing well at the other end. TN 95/4.
15:33 (IST)
WICKET! Karnatake lose Padikkal, Looks to cut and misses a straight delivery from Mandal. Karnataka still well on course though, at 158 for 1. They still need 66 runs.
15:19 (IST)
OUT! Tamil Nadu lose their third wicket. Mukund has to depart after a wonderfully taken catch by Jayveer Parmar off Karan Patel's bowling. Exactly what TN didn't want. They are 70-3 in 20 overs.
15:13 (IST)
Padikkal is nearing a century now whereas KL Rahul is closing in on a half-century. Contrasting tales for Karnataka's openers so far today but the team have benefitted greatly from this partnership. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu are nearing the halfway point of their innings and there remains work to be done.
14:56 (IST)
The 100 is up for Karnataka, who have reached the triple-figure mark in the 24th over and still have all 10 wickets in hand. Tamil Nadu are currently behind the run-rate a bit but have Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund in the middle.
14:48 (IST)
Tamil Nadu are now two wickets down, with Baba Aparajith the next batsman to depart. Meanwhile Karnataka are 82-0 in 20 overs. They are cruising towards a spot in the final.
14:14 (IST)
Tamil Nadu lose Murali Vijay early thanks to Chintan Gaja, who gets the experienced opener to chop one back onto his stumps. Meanwhile Karnataka are cruising at 44-0 with the drinks break soon approaching.
14:03 (IST)
With 11 overs gone, Karnataka are 37-0. Meanwhile in the other match, Tamil Nadu have begun their run chase. They need 178 in 40 overs; not the toughest chase but Gujarat are no pushovers.
13:55 (IST)
KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal are going along nicely for Karnataka, taking them to 33-0 at the end of 9 overs. The two have remained largely untroubled so far. Chhattisgarh's bowlers need to do more.
13:42 (IST)
Karnataka are 19-0 after the first six overs of their run-chase. This has been a steady start from them and they will be hoping to finish the job soon. They need 205 more runs to win in 44 overs. Chhattisgarh need a wicket soon.
13:35 (IST)
It's the end of Gujarat's innings and they finish their 40 overs on 177-9. They were always going to struggle having lost both openers early and so it proved. Tamil Nadu will back themselves to chase this target although it isn't wise to count Gujarat out just yet.
13:21 (IST)
Gujarat lost Axar Patel in the 37th over. He was struggling a little before that having twisted his ankle while going for a run. How much he bowls in the next innings will be worth keeping an eye on.
13:19 (IST)
Meanwhile Karnataka have begun chasing against Chhattisgarh and are 4-0 after the first over. Chhattisgarh need early wickets if they are to stand any chance of making a game out of this.
13:18 (IST)
Two more overs left in the Gujarat innings now and they are 157-8. The target from here will be to get anything in 180 range, which would at least be a competitive total for them to defend.
13:05 (IST)
Some good hitting late in the innings from Axar Patel and Chintan Gaja has taken Gujarat to 149-8. With just 5 overs remaining, Gujarat will be hoping these two can bat it out.
12:48 (IST)
Gujarat now lose their seventh wicket with Piyush Chawla being run out by Baba Aparajith. Poor running from the veteran contributed to his demise as he seemed to merely lumber across. Not good for Gujarat.
12:46 (IST)
Mithun and Koushik clean up the Chhattisgarh tail and they are all out for 223. That's not a bad target considering how regularly they lost wickets but it's one Karnataka will back themselves to chase down in their home ground.
12:35 (IST)
Chhattisgarh have lost Amandeep Khare, who played a valuable innings of 78 to get them this far. He would have liked to complete a hundred but holed out of Mithun to skipper Manish Pandey.
12:32 (IST)
Chhattisgarh have now crossed the 200-run mark and with 3 overs remaining will be hoping to add on a few more runs. Gujarat, meanwhile, are 114-6 with only 14 more overs to play.
12:14 (IST)
Manprit Juneja is the latest batsman to depart for Gujarat; they are 100-5 right now. Chhattisgarh, meanwhile are at inching closer to the 200-run mark but only have 6 overs left in the innings.
11:52 (IST)
Wickets continue to tumble! Chhattisgarh lose Vishal Kushwah to Gowtham, who now has two wickets in the match. Raval falls to M Mohammad. Exciting times now in the semis.
11:43 (IST)
WICKETS GALORE! Tamil Nadu have found a way back into the game. T Natarajan strikes with a well-bowled slower ball that Merai tries to scoop but only ends up giving fine-leg a simple catch. Meanwhile Mandal is dismissed by K Gowtham, who bowls a slower one that the batsman played straight to point.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
JER v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings