Vijay Hazare Semi-finals, Live Cricket Updates: Karnataka Strike Early, Gujarat v Tamil Nadu Delayed

Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 9:23 AM IST

Live blog

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 09:05 (IST)

    OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted. 

  • 08:29 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly. 

09:23 (IST)

Koushik's third over was going well until the last ball, which Ashutosh Singh smacked for a boundary towards deep backward point. That's the first boundary of the game. Meanwhile, the next inspection for the Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu match is at 10:00 AM. 

09:19 (IST)

Karnataka's good start to the match continues into the fourth over of the game, as Mithun's second over goes for just three runs. Meanwhile the wait for a start in the other semi-final goes on. 

09:14 (IST)

Abhimanyu Mithun shares the new ball with Koushik, and follows the first over with one that ends up yielding five runs. Koushik's second over goes for just one run and also sees an LBW appeal correctly turned down. 

09:05 (IST)

09:03 (IST)

Right, we are about to get underway in the match between Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. The other match has seen the toss delayed due to a wet outfield so a delayed start it is. 

08:58 (IST)

The Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu semi-final could well be in for a delayed start. Bengaluru saw plenty of rains last night and this match is being played at the Just Cricket Academy, which doesn't have the drainage facilities that the Chinnaswamy Stadium does. 

08:52 (IST)

Karnataka have won the toss and elected to field first; a strategy that isn't exactly uncommon in white-ball cricket. Mayank Agarwal - who just yesterday was part of India's Test side for the South Africa series - has been included in Karnataka's playing XI. 

08:42 (IST)

Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets in the quarterfinal to make it through to this round whereas Gujarat got past Delhi in the quarterfinal, winning by 6 wickets. There was, however, some controversy surrounding the progress of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu as both teams’ matches were washed out. 

08:29 (IST)

Catch all the live updates from the two Vijay Hazare semi-finals: Koushik's third over was going well until the last ball, which Ashutosh Singh smacked for a boundary towards deep backward point. That's the first boundary of the game. Meanwhile, the next inspection for the Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu match is at 10:00 AM.

Preview: The battle to emerge victorious in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s domestic List A competition, is entering the last stages with the semi-finals set to take place at Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 23).

Karnataka will take on Chhattisgarh in the first semi-final whereas Gujarat will take on Tamil Nadu in the second semi-final.

Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets in the quarterfinal to make it through to this round whereas Gujarat got past Delhi in the quarterfinal, winning by 6 wickets.

There was, however, some controversy surrounding the progress of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu as both teams’ matches were washed out.

They qualified thanks to a rule that stated that in the event of a washout in a knockout game, the team with more wins in the group stages would be declared winners.

The rule was criticised by players from Mumbai and Punjab, the two teams who got knocked out as a result of this rule.

It could come into play once again during the semi-finals with thunderstorms being predicted as part of the weather forecast in Bengaluru.

There are no clear favourites in either match. Karnataka possess a star-studded side but Chhattisgarh have been consistent performers so far this season.

Gujarat’s top-order – especially openers Parthiv Patel and Priyank Panchal – have been in fine form during the tournament but Tamil Nadu also possess a strong team and are being led by Dinesh Karthik, who is hungry to prove his white-ball credentials with the T20 World Cup looming.

Karthik has previously taken his side all the way in 2016-17, even topping the run-scoring charts and he would be keen to repeat the feat again.

Karnataka have won the trophy thrice before while Gujarat have won it only once in 2015-16.

