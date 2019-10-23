Vijay Hazare Semi-finals, Live Cricket Updates: Karnataka Strike Early, Gujarat v Tamil Nadu Delayed

OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted.
08:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly.
09:05 (IST)
OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted.
08:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly.
09:23 (IST)
Koushik's third over was going well until the last ball, which Ashutosh Singh smacked for a boundary towards deep backward point. That's the first boundary of the game. Meanwhile, the next inspection for the Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu match is at 10:00 AM.
09:19 (IST)
Karnataka's good start to the match continues into the fourth over of the game, as Mithun's second over goes for just three runs. Meanwhile the wait for a start in the other semi-final goes on.
09:14 (IST)
Abhimanyu Mithun shares the new ball with Koushik, and follows the first over with one that ends up yielding five runs. Koushik's second over goes for just one run and also sees an LBW appeal correctly turned down.
09:05 (IST)
OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted.
09:03 (IST)
Right, we are about to get underway in the match between Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. The other match has seen the toss delayed due to a wet outfield so a delayed start it is.
08:58 (IST)
The Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu semi-final could well be in for a delayed start. Bengaluru saw plenty of rains last night and this match is being played at the Just Cricket Academy, which doesn't have the drainage facilities that the Chinnaswamy Stadium does.
08:52 (IST)
Karnataka have won the toss and elected to field first; a strategy that isn't exactly uncommon in white-ball cricket. Mayank Agarwal - who just yesterday was part of India's Test side for the South Africa series - has been included in Karnataka's playing XI.
08:42 (IST)
Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets in the quarterfinal to make it through to this round whereas Gujarat got past Delhi in the quarterfinal, winning by 6 wickets. There was, however, some controversy surrounding the progress of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu as both teams’ matches were washed out.
08:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly.
Vijay Hazare Semi-finals, Live Cricket Updates: Karnataka Strike Early, Gujarat v Tamil Nadu Delayed
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted.
Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly.
09:23 (IST)
Koushik's third over was going well until the last ball, which Ashutosh Singh smacked for a boundary towards deep backward point. That's the first boundary of the game. Meanwhile, the next inspection for the Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu match is at 10:00 AM.
09:19 (IST)
Karnataka's good start to the match continues into the fourth over of the game, as Mithun's second over goes for just three runs. Meanwhile the wait for a start in the other semi-final goes on.
09:14 (IST)
Abhimanyu Mithun shares the new ball with Koushik, and follows the first over with one that ends up yielding five runs. Koushik's second over goes for just one run and also sees an LBW appeal correctly turned down.
09:05 (IST)
OUT! Karnataka have an early breakthrough, with V Koushik getting the first wicket of the match. Shashank Singh is the man to depart, giving a simple catch to Rahul. Not the start Chhattisgarh would have wanted.
09:03 (IST)
Right, we are about to get underway in the match between Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. The other match has seen the toss delayed due to a wet outfield so a delayed start it is.
08:58 (IST)
The Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu semi-final could well be in for a delayed start. Bengaluru saw plenty of rains last night and this match is being played at the Just Cricket Academy, which doesn't have the drainage facilities that the Chinnaswamy Stadium does.
08:52 (IST)
Karnataka have won the toss and elected to field first; a strategy that isn't exactly uncommon in white-ball cricket. Mayank Agarwal - who just yesterday was part of India's Test side for the South Africa series - has been included in Karnataka's playing XI.
08:42 (IST)
Karnataka beat Puducherry by 8 wickets in the quarterfinal to make it through to this round whereas Gujarat got past Delhi in the quarterfinal, winning by 6 wickets. There was, however, some controversy surrounding the progress of Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu as both teams’ matches were washed out.
08:29 (IST)
Hello and welcome to CricketNext's live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-finals. Karnataka will face off against Chandigarh in the first semi-final whereas Tamil Nadu will take on Gujarat in the other semi of the day. Stay tuned for live action beginning shortly.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 20 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
SIN v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 21 T20 | Tue, 22 Oct, 2019
JER v UAEAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 22 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
NAM v BERAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings