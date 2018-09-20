Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
10 overs, 10 runs, 8 Wickets—Shahbaz Nadeem Delivers Record Breaking Spell

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 20, 2018, 2:03 PM IST
(Image credit: PTI)

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem has broken the record for the best-ever List A figures. The Jharkhand bowler achieved the feat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan at Murugappa Ground, in Chennai. He finished with impeccable returns of 10-4-10-8 as Rajasthan were skittled out for a mere 73 in 28.3 overs.

The previous record was held by Delhi's Rahul Sanghvi, who had taken 8 for 15 in an encounter against Himachal Pradesh in the '97-98 domestic season. Nadeem joins an elite list of bowlers who have picked up eight wickets in a List A innings which includes the likes of Chaminda Vaas, Michael Holding and Derek Underwood. Vaas remains the only one on the list to have managed an eight-wicket haul in a One-Day International against Zimbabwe in 2001.

Shahbaz Nadeem bowler

Rajasthan were off to a sedate start with the openers scoring 32 runs in the first ten overs before Nadeem orchestrated a spectacular collapse. At one point, the 29-year-old was on for all ten wickets having returns of 8-3-9-8. However, Anukul Roy, another left-arm spinner picked up the ninth wicket, that of Deepak Chahar, to break the sequence.

Nadeem has been on the fringes of a national call-up for a while now and has been a regular presence in the India A setup. More recently he was part of the India A side that defeated Australia A by six wickets picking up match-haul of 5 for 157 in a first-class game. Overall, Nadeem has picked up 124 wickets in 87 List A games. On the first-class circuit as well, he has a been a prolific wicket-taker with 375 wickets in 99 games at 29.74.
First Published: September 20, 2018, 12:23 PM IST
