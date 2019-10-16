Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 17-Year-Old Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Double Ton For Mumbai

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history as he became the youngest player to score a List A double ton when he achieved the feat against Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Cricketnext Staff |October 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
At 17-Years and 292 days, Jaiswal broke the previous record by almost three years. The Mumbai opener smashed 203 off just 154 deliveries, hitting 17 fours and 12 huge sixes.

This is no mean feat considering Jharkhand had the likes of Varun Aaron, Shahbaz Nadeem and Anukul Roy in their line-up.

Jaiswal made his List A debut earlier this year and has been in fine form. He has already two scored two tons – against Kerala and Goa.

He has also represented India at the U19 level.

Earlier, Sanju Samson too scored a double ton against Goa, smashing an unbeaten 212 for Kerala

That was also the fastest double hundred in List A history and the highest score in a Vijay Hazare trophy fixture. He also broke Abid Ali’s record and registered the highest ever score by a wicket-keeper.

