Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 Final, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra Live Streaming: Saurashtra and Maharashtra will face-off in a blockbuster final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Maharashtra dispatched Assam in the semi-final by 12 runs. Saurashtra were even more clinical in their semi-final and defeated Karnataka with five wickets in hand and 82 balls to spare. However, playing this star-studded Maharashtra side is a different ballgame altogether. Saurashtra will have to find a way to contain the Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The CSK batter is in the form of his life and smashed 168 runs off just 126 balls against Assam. He had played a monumental knock of 220 runs off 159 balls in the quarter-final. Saurashtra will hope that they can get his wicket early on in the high-stakes final. They are led by wily Jaydev Unadkat and a direct battle between the two captains is on the cards. Perhaps the final will be decided on who wins this high-profile contest between Gaikwad and Unadkat.

Ahead of the Vijay Hazare Trophy final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played on December 2, Friday.

Where will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra be played?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra begin?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will begin at 9:30 am IST on December 2.

Which TV channels will broadcast the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra?

The final between Saurashtra and Maharashtra will be streamed live on the on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SAU vs MAH Probable Playing XI:

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai, Sheldon Jackson, Jay Gohil, Samarth Vyas, Vasavada, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, D Jadeja, Jaydev Unadkat, Parth Bhut, Chetan Sakariya

Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, SS Bachhav, Ankit Bawne, Azim Kazi, Divyang Hinganekar, Saurabh Navale, Kazi, Manoj Ingale, Mukesh Choudhary, Hangargeka

