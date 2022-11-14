Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Sarfaraz Khan Hospitalised in Ranchi, Likely to Return for Next Game for Maharashtra Tie

Star Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was admitted to a Ranchi hospital on Sunday which forced him to miss out on the game against Services at the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. His absence was felt by his teammates as the Ajinkya Rahane-led side lost the game by 8 wickets.

According to India Today, Sarfaraz’s father Naushad said the batter has been suffering from kidney stones for quite a long time now. Ahead of the Services clash, he was in pain and hence, had to be taken to hospital.

“It is a minor but painful ailment of the kidney stone, something he has been suffering from for quite some time. It gave him a lot of pain and because of this, he had to be taken to the hospital. He is fine now,” said Naushad Khan.

Sarfaraz is expected to join the Mumbai squad back for their next tie against Maharashtra. The youngster is also expected to be picked for the November-December India A tour of Bangladesh.

Mumbai on Sunday set Services a challenging 265-run target at Ranchi’s SAIL Stadium. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal blasted a century, scoring 104 off 122 balls with the help of 13 boundaries. Skipper Rahane (43) and Shams Mulani (48) made notable contributions as most of the batters scored in single digits.

In reply, Services openers Shubham Rohilla and Ravi Chauhan forged a formidable 231-run stand for the first wicket, laying the foundation for their side’s clinical victory. Rohilla smashed a 119-ball 135 with 4 sixes and 15 boundaries. Chauhan, on the other hand, scored 100 off 120 deliveries and smashed 11 boundaries and a boundary during his stay at the crease.

After the dismissals of Services openers, Gahlaut Rahul Singh (19*) and Amit Pachhara (5*) provided the finishing touch, taking the team home with 27 balls to spare.

Sarfaraz’s was badly missed by Mumbai as the young batter has been in terrific form lately. He had a terrific Ranji season, ending the tournament as the top-scorer with 982 runs under his belt.

