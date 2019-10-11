Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 2nd Test, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10 - 14 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

601/5 (156.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

36/3 (15.0)

South Africa trail by 565 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 1: CZE VS ISL

upcoming
CZE CZE
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201913:30 IST

Match 2: MLT VS ISL

upcoming
MLT MLT
ISL ISL

Pune MCAS

17 Oct, 201917:30 IST

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: All-round Performance Helps Vidarbha Overcome Delhi

Nitish Rana's unbeaten century went in vain as Vidarbha put up a brilliant all round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 11, 2019, 7:53 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: All-round Performance Helps Vidarbha Overcome Delhi

Nitish Rana's unbeaten century went in vain as Vidarbha put up a brilliant all round performance to register a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi in a Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

Rana scored an unbeaten 100 before scalping three wickets for Delhi.

However, Vidarbha opener Faiz Fazal (92) and captain Wasim Jaffer (42) guided the side to their third win of the tournament after the bowlers restricted Delhi to a modest 207 for eight.

Put in to bat, Delhi openers Shikhar Dhawan (2) and Hiten Dalal (2) fell cheaply to pacer Yash Thakur. Spinner Akshay Karnewar removed captain Dhruv Shorey for just 10 leaving Delhi reeling at 29 for three.

Wicket-keeper batsman Anuj Rawat (54) and Rana (100 not out) then began the difficult task of repairing the damage. The duo stitched a 79-run partnership which was broken when Rawat was dismissed by Aditya Sarwate.

With no batsman staying long enough to build a partnership, Rana played a responsible knock. He hit eight sixes and three fours that lifted Delhi to 207.

Thakur, Sarwate and Sanjay Ragunath picked two wickets each for Vidrabha.

Vidrabha began on a dodgy note.

India speedster Navdeep Saini provided Delhi with the early breakthrough, getting rid of opener Sanjay Raghunath (2).

Fazal and Jaffer then added 73 runs before the latter was dismissed by Pawan Negi.

Akshay Wadkar chipped in with a useful 34 as well. However, Fazal, who looked in top form, departed when the side still required 31 runs from 9.5 overs.

In the end, Delhi couldn't defend the score with Vidrabha comfortably reaching the target with 11 balls to spare.

For Delhi, Rana was the pick of the bowlers returning with figures of 3/36.

In other matches, Uttarakhand registered a comfortable 120-run victory over Meghalya with Karanveer Kaushal scoring a ton.

Nagaland defeated Sikkim by four wickets in a low scoring tie while Arunachal Pradesh won rather easily – by 82 runs against Manipur.

Brief Scores:

Delhi : 207/8 in 50 overs (Nitish Rana 100 not out; Yash Thakur 2/27)

lose to Vidrabha: 208/5 in 48.1 overs (Faiz Fazal 92; Rana 3/36).

Uttarakhand 294/9 in 50 Overs (Kaushal 103, Akash Kumar 3/61)

Beat Meghalya 174 in 42.4 overs (RR Biswa 74, Avneesh Sudha 3/16)

Nagaland 140/6 (Ashish Thapa 32, SS Mundhe 3/28)

Beat Sikkim 138 (R Jonathan 36, Ishwar Chaudhary 3/29)

Arunachal Pradesh 225/7 (Rahul Dalal 84, Priyojit K 3/41)

Beat Manipur 143 (Johnson 36, Akhilesh Sahani 3/22)

(With Inputs From PTI)

Faiz Falnavdeep sainiNitish RanaVijay Hazare Trophy 2019wasim jaffer

Related stories

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Tamil Nadu Inch Closer to Knockouts, Rajasthan Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 9:33 AM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Tamil Nadu Inch Closer to Knockouts, Rajasthan Win

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai, Kerala Register Wins; Vidarbha Smash Haryana
Cricketnext Staff | October 8, 2019, 6:48 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai, Kerala Register Wins; Vidarbha Smash Haryana

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai Lose Tight Encounter, Gujarat Qualify For Knockouts
Cricketnext Staff | October 10, 2019, 10:11 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Mumbai Lose Tight Encounter, Gujarat Qualify For Knockouts

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v CZE
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Thu, 17 Oct, 2019

ISL v MLT
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more