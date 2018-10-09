Vijay Hazare Trophy: Anmolpreet and Kaul Help Punjab Rout Karnataka; Bihar, Delhi Enter Quarters

Loading...
Powered by a splendid century by opener Anmolpreet Singh following a fifer by Siddharth Kaul, Punjab trounced Karnataka by six wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Monday. After bundling out Karnataka for a stiff 296, Anmolpreet stole the show with a knock of 138 in the elite group A tie at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Earlier, Kaul wreaked havoc to return with fine figures of 5-41. The speedster was complimented well by Barinder Singh Sran (3-48).
For Karnataka, wicket-keeper-batsman B R Sharath top scored with 70, while skipper Manish Pandey (67), R Samarth (54) and Shreyas Gopal (37) also made noteworthy contributions.
But for Punjab, the chase was a walk in the park. Anmolpreet, along with Shubman Gill (77) put on a 198-run stand for the opening wicket.
The two hammered a listless Karnataka attack led by Abhimanyu Mithun. After the two openers departed, Yuvraj Singh (38) and skipper Mandeep Singh (30) also played their part to perfection. With this, Punjab romped home with seven balls to spare.
In the other two Elite Group A games held in neighbouring Alur, Vidarbha defeated Goa by 1 run, while Maharashtra defeated Baroda by five wickets.
The quarter-finals for the tournament will start on October 14, with the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 and the final on Saturday October 20, all scheduled in Bengaluru.
Brief Scores:
Karnataka 296 all out in 48.2 overs (B R Sharath 70, Manish Pandey 67, Siddharth Kaul 5-41) lost to Punjab 297/4 in 48.5 overs (Anmolpreet Singh 138, Shubman Gill 77) by four wickets.
At Alur: Baroda 206/8 in 50 overs (Yusuf Pathan 64 not out, Krunal Pandya 52) lost to Maharashtra 207/5 in 44.3 overs (Naushad Shaikh 76 not out, Rohit Motwani 59) by five wickets.
Vidarbha 218 all out in 48.2 overs (Faiz Fazal 49, Atharva Taide 48, Darshan Misal 4-52) beat Goa 217/9 in 50 overs (Amit Verma 45) by one run.
ELITE GROUP B
Delhi comfortably beat Chhattisgarh by 44 runs in their group B league encounter to enter the quarter-finals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Delhi on Monday.
It was debutant wicketkeeper Lakshay Thareja, who scored 53 in the middle-order to take Delhi to 245 for 9 in 50 overs.
In reply, Chhattisgarh was all out for 201 in 45.1 overs with left-arm seamer Kulwant Khejorliya being the pick of the bowlers with 4 for 27.
Put into bat, Delhi were reduced to 77 for 4 with in-form batsmen Gautam Gambhir (10), Dhruv Shorey (8) and Nitish Rana (8) being dismissed cheaply.
Unmukt Chand (32 off 70 balls) couldn't get going and Delhi were in deep trouble at 112 for 6 in the 32nd over. It was Thareja and Lalit Yadav (24), who added 34 runs for the seventh wicket.
Thareja was out leaving Delhi tottering at 176 for 8 after 44.5 overs. However Pawan Negi (31 off 30 balls) and Simarjeet Singh (25 off 18 balls) added 50 runs.
While chasing, Chhattisgarh lost more than of their team for barely 100 runs as their chase was as good as over.
At 139 for 8, Shakeeb Ahmed (38) and Shivendra Singh (25) added 51 runs to delay the inevitable but it always was Delhi's game.
Brief Scores
Delhi 245/9 in 50 over (Lakshay Thareja 53) bt Chhattisgarh 201 in 45.1 overs (Kulwant Khejroliya 4/27).
Kerala 316/7 in 50 overs (Sachin Baby 93, Vishnu Vinod 62) bt Saurashtra 270 in 49.3 overs (Samarth Vyas 91, Chirag Jani 66)
Andhra 156/3 in 34.5 overs (Ricky Bhui 56, Bodapati Sumanth 46) bt Madhya Pradesh 155 all-out in 41.4 overs (Anand Singh 70, Yash Dubey 25)
PLATE DIVISION
Capping a successful return from an 18-year exile, Bihar stormed into the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals with a nine-wicket thrashing of Mizoram in Vadodara on Monday.
Bihar concluded the league stage with an unassailable 30 points and grabbed the solitary qualifying berth from the spot from the plate group.
Bihar captain Keshav Kumar (4/21) triggered the collapse before left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman stole the limelight with scintillating figures of 4/3, as Mizoram folded for 83.
Bihar cruised home in 15.4 overs with opener Vikash Ranjan remaining unbeaten on 59.
At Nadiad, Uttarakhand registered a commanding 108-run win over Arunachal Pradesh but it was insufficient as they finished two points behind Bihar, having lost to them in the group league stage.
Brief Scores:
At Anand: Puducherry 324/5 (Paras Dogra 136 not out, Rohit D 55, Abhishek Nayar 50) beat Meghalaya 250/5 (Yogesh Nagar 109 not out).
At Nadiad: Uttarakhand 264; 49.4 overs (Saurabh Rawat 67, Malolan Rangarajan 50) beat Arunachal Pradesh 156/9 (Akhilesh Sahani 41).
At Vadodara: Mizoram 83 (Akhil Rajput 43; Keshav Kumar 4/21) lost to Bihar 87/1 (Vikash Ranjan 59 not out).
First Published: October 9, 2018, 12:16 AM IST