Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Big Names to Feature in Revamped Format

The Duleep trophy marked the beginning of the Indian 2019-20 domestic season, which continues with the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-over tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |September 23, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Big Names to Feature in Revamped Format

The Duleep trophy marked the beginning of the Indian 2019-20 domestic season, which continues with the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the 50-over tournament.

The tournament starts on September 24 and runs till October 25. The group stages will be played across four cities, with Bangalore, Baroda and Jaipur hosting the Elite matches while Dehradun hosts the Plate games.

FORMAT

A total of 38 teams will participate in the tournament, split into four groups - Elite Groups A, B and C, and the Plate group. Each team will play every other team in their group before the knockouts begin. Groups A and B have nine teams each while Group C and Plate have 10 teams each.

Group A: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa, Kerala

Group B: Delhi, Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Vidarbha, Haryana, Baroda, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh

Group C: Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Services, Railways, Bihar

Plate Group: Nagaland, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Assam, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Chandigarh

The top 5 teams from Group A & B, top 2 from Group C and the top team from Plate group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS

Mumbai are the defending champions, having defeated Delhi in the final last year in Bangalore.

THE NEW TEAM

Chandigarh will play as a separate team in Indian domestic cricket for the first time beginning with the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Manan Vohra is a notable name in the Chandigarh team.

Bihar, meanwhile, have been elevated to Group C from Plate last year.

BIG NAMES

Shreyas Iyer will lead Mumbai this season, having successfully led them to the title last year.

The Delhi squad, led by Dhruv Shorey, has India internationals Rishabh Pant and Navdeep Saini in it. The DDCA has also said Shikhar Dhawan will feature in 'some matches'.

Tamil Nadu will be led by Dinesh Karthik. Their squad include M Vijay, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar.

Deepak Chahar will play for Rajasthan.

Robin Uthappa has shifted to Kerala for this season. He will lead them in the limited-overs formats.

Stuart Binny, another Karnataka player, has shifted to Nagaland.

Hanuma Vihari has been named Andhra captain, while Shubman Gill is part of the Punjab side.

BUT WILL ALL OF THEM PLAY?

India's Test series against South Africa runs from October 2 to October 23. Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari are a part of the Indian Test squad, and are unlikely to be available for the entire Vijay Hazare tournament.

delhimumbaiVijay Hazarevijay hazare trophy

Related stories

Under-19 Asia Cup Hero Ankolekar in Mumbai Vijay Hazare Squad
Cricketnext Staff | September 18, 2019, 9:34 AM IST

Under-19 Asia Cup Hero Ankolekar in Mumbai Vijay Hazare Squad

Pant, Dhawan & Saini to Play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | September 17, 2019, 4:37 PM IST

Pant, Dhawan & Saini to Play for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy

R Ashwin, Vijay in TN Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 7:33 PM IST

R Ashwin, Vijay in TN Probables For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more