Vijay Hazare Trophy: Bihar, Saurashtra Register Wins, UP Lose Despite Mavi Hat-trick

Loading...
Babul's knock came off just 119 balls with 15 fours and a six as he, along with opener Vikash Ranjan (47) put together 116 runs to lay the foundation. After Ranjan's departure, the number 3 batsman held the fort with Keshav.
Kumar joined the party with a brisk 76 not out off 69 balls, studded with six fours and three sixes in an unbroken, match winning partnership of 130.
Opting to bat, debutants Nagaland got off to a promising start with opener Nitesh Lochab's 79 from 69 balls (12x4, 2x6). But Samar Quadri (3/35) put on the brakes with a twin blow of Lochab and Sedezhalie Rupero (35) as Nagaland were restricted to a modest 253/8.
Shivam Mavi's hat-trick goes in vain
Shivam Mavi's first innings hat-trick for Uttar Pradesh against Saurashtra was not enough to prevent a defeat for his side, as Saurashtra registered a 25-run victory over the Suresh Raina-led side in Elite Group B. Saurashtra posted a total of 303 for 9 in 50 overs, opening batsmen Sheldon Jackson and Robin Uthappa posting 194 runs for the first wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi.
Mavi took a hat-trick in the final over of the innings, dismissing Chiragh Jani, Arpit Vasavada and Jaydev Unadkat, finishing with figures of five for 73. He became the eighth bowler to take a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In reply, Prerak Mankad took the wickets of UP openers Shivam Chaudhary and (31) and Umang Sharma (25) by the 17th over, after which it was left to captain Suresh Raina to steer his side home. But after he departed for a run-a-ball 22, Saurashtra did not lose their grip on the match despite Akshdeep Nath's 53 ball 62.
Saurashtra will now play Delhi at the same venue on Thursday.
Other Elite Group B results: Andhra 190 in 49 overs (Bodapati Sumanth 79, S Midhun 3/56) bt Kerala 183 in 49.1 overs (Sanju Samson 6, Sachin Baby 57, Karn Sharma 3/37).
Madhya Pradesh 231 in 48.2 overs (Saransh Jain 45, Akash Bhandari 2/35) lost to Hyderabad 235/3 in 47.4 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 83, Rohit Rayudu 78, Rameez Khan 2/34).
Services defeat Tripura
Services defeated Tripura by seven wickets in a rain-hit match in the opening round of the Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite Group 'C' match, at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. The two other matches scheduled for the day - Gujarat versus Assam (at TI Cycles ground) and Haryana vs Jharkhand (SRMC ground) in the group were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
In the Services-Tripura game which was reduced to 43 overs a side, Services chose to bowl first in overcast conditions and ended up bundling out Tripura for 118 in 38.4 overs. Tripura was in trouble early, losing opener Nirupam Sen Chowdhary in the third over, caught and bowled by medium-pacer Diwesh Pathania for 4.
Wickets kept falling at regular intervals as the Services bowlers maintained a good line and length, aided by good fielding. For Tripura, Bishal Ghosh top scored with 21 runs.
Diwesh Pathania picked three wickets for Services, while Varun Choudhry and Abhishek claimed two wickets each. As rain intervened during the innings break, the contest was further reduced to 35 overs and Services chased down the revised target of 107 in 25.2 overs to earn full points.
Rahul Singh scored 48 and Rajat Paliwal remained unbeaten on 24 as Services eased home to gain four points from the win.
Mumbai defeat Baroda by nine wickets in Elite Group A
Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer struck timely half-centuries as Mumbai thrashed Baroda by nine wickets in both the teams opening game in Elite Group A. Opting to bat, Baroda were bundled out for a modest 238 in 49.5 overs with all-rounder Krunal Pandya top-scoring with 85 (8 fours and 2 sixes).
Shaw (98), missed a deserved hundred, but put up a 137-run stand with Ajinkya Rahane (79 not out). Rahane, who was struggling in the Test series in England, was back among the runs. After Shaw departed, the Indian Test vice-captain, in the company of Shreyas Iyer (56 not out) made the opposition bowlers toil as the two took their side home.
Puducherry register eight wicket win over Manipur
Elsewhere in Vadodara, Puducherry became the first Plate team to win a Vijay Hazare match with an eight-wicket win over Manipur in the teams’ plate match. Manipur folded for a paltry 120 after Puducherry opted to field. Sarag Udheshi (4/20), Sagar Trivedi (3/47) shared seven wickets between them as Manipur struggled to get a partnership going.
Shashank Singh (63 not out) along with Himachal Pradesh veteran Parash Dogra (21 not out) sweated little to cruise to the target in 25.3 overs.
At Nadiad, Taruwar Kohli scored a run-a-ball 127 to take Mizoram to 234/8 which was not enough as Arunachal Pradesh logged four points from the plate group.
Opener Samarth Seth led Arunachal's chase with a 107, while Kshitiz Sharma gave good support with a quick 61 as they romped home with 18 balls to spare.
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: September 19, 2018, 8:41 PM IST