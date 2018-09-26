Vijay Hazare Trophy: Devdhar's Ton Helps Baroda Thrash Karnataka; Odisha Beat Star Studded Delhi

Loading...
The other two Group A games saw Vidarbha trounce Himachal Pradesh by 4 wickets in Alur while Maharashtra got the better of Railways by 7 wickets.
There were two closely fought affairs in Group B with Odisha going past Delhi by 9 runs and Andhra defeating Chhattisgarh by 2 wickets in Delhi. Saurashtra, on the other hand, had a much easy task chasing a paltry 137 for a win against Madhya Pradesh by 7 wickets.
In the Plate Group, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Mizoram scored convincing victories.
ELITE GROUP A
Opener Devdhar's 123 trumped R Samarth's 102 as Karnataka's poor run at the Vijay Hazare Trophy continued at Just Cricket Academy. Bowling first, Sheth struck with just his second ball of the day getting rid of Abhishek Reddy for a duck. Mayank Agarwal and Samarth crafted a 54-run stand for the second wicket before the former was accounted for by Krunal Pandya for 34. Karun Nair and Samarth then joined forces forging a 64-run partnership but once Nair fell, Karnataka lost their way.
Babashafi Pathan and Pandya picked up two wickets each even as Samarth stroked a measured fourth List A hundred before being the last man dismissed with Karnataka eventually bowled out for 237.
Baroda had no such troubles in chasing the revised target of 230 with Devdhar and Deepak Hooda (62*) carving a 125-run partnership for the third wicket to take their side home in 43.3 overs.
In the other game, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the Maharastra bowlers produced a clinical show to bundle out Railways for 180. Anupam Sanklecha (2 for 16), Samad Fallah (2 for 33), slow-left arm orthodox bowler Satyajeet Bachhav (2 for 38) and off-spinner Shamshuzama Kazi (2 for 33) all picked up two wickets as Railways were restricted to a below-par total. Ruturaj Gaikwad (84) and Jay Pande (38) then got the chase off to a solid start adding 84 runs for the opening wicket. Ankit Bawne then provided the finishing touches to take Maharashtra home in 41.2 overs.
Meanwhile, Ankush Bains' belligerent 139-ball 173 helped Himachal Pradesh chase down a stiff 298-run target set by Vidarbha with relative ease. The wicket-keeper smoked 12 fours and nine sixes during his knock and remained unbeaten till the end as HP raced home in 47.5 overs.
ELITE GROUP B
Odisha secured their first win of the season over a star-studded Delhi outfit at Palam B Stadium in Delhi. Captain Govinda Poddar (56 off 81), Biplab Samantaray (63 off 81) and Subhransu Senapati (59 not out off 50) all stroked fluent half-centuries to take their side to 249 for 8 in the match reduced to 48-overs-a-side. Gautam Gambhir (44) and Rishabh Pant (39) got starts but failed to capitalise. Suboth Bhati (42*) and Navdeep Saini (25) took Delhi to the brink of an improbable win with a 66-run last-wicket stand but fell nine runs short in the end to be dismissed for 240 in 48 overs. Papu Roy and Deepak Behera were the pick of the bowlers for Odisha, taking two wickets each.
In the other game at Palam A Stadium, Jaydev Unadkat (4 for 23) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (3 for 33) skittled Madhya Pradesh for 136 in 45.5 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara and Arpit Vasavada then remained unbeaten on 36 and 38 respectively as Saurashtra chased down the target in 40.3 overs.
At Kotla, fifties from Ashwin Hebbar (53), Dwaraka Ravi Teja (53) and Karn Sharma (55 in 29) took Andhra to a thrilling two-wicket win. Ashutosh Singh's swashbuckling 110 took Chhattisgarh to 248 for 8. However, a late 29-ball 55 from Karn helped Andhra chase down the target to win on the final ball of the innings.
PLATE GROUP
Leg-spinner Samar Quadri picked up 5 for 22 in 9.5 overs to consign Meghalaya to a 108-run defeat at Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara and consolidate their position at the top of the plate group standings. After Bihar were restricted to 213 for 9 in their 50 overs, Meghalaya would have harboured hopes of a win. However, Quadri spun a web around the batsmen and was backed up well by Ashutosh Aman as Meghalaya were bundled out for 103 in 42.5.
Uttarakhand registered a hat-trick of wins from four matches as they brushed aside Manipur by nine wickets at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Sunny Rana returned figures of 3 for 27 while Mayank Mishra, Malolan Rangarajan and Shubham Saundiyal picked up two wickets each to bowl out Manipur for 125 in 37.4 overs. Uttarakhand hardly broke a sweat in the chase with Arya Saithi (50) and Vineet Saxena (52*) recording half-centuries to take the side home in 26.2 overs.
In the third game, Taruwar Kohli carried on his impressive form with a 113 in 126 balls to help Mizoram score 252 for 6. Sinan Abdul Khadir then picked up four wickets to derail the Sikkim chase and bowl them out for 210 in 47.3 overs.
First Published: September 26, 2018, 9:45 PM IST