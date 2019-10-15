Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: SCO VS SIN

upcoming
SCO SCO
SIN SIN

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 2: HK VS IRE

upcoming
HK HK
IRE IRE

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 3: KEN VS NED

upcoming
KEN KEN
NED NED

Dubai ICCA

18 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 4: UAE VS OMA

upcoming
UAE UAE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

18 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fazal Half-century Guides Vidarbha to Win Over Baroda

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday, Vidarbha chased down a target of 132 runs in comfortable fashion, defeating Baroda by seven wickets.

Cricketnext Staff |October 15, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fazal Half-century Guides Vidarbha to Win Over Baroda

In the only match of the day played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, Vidarbha chased down a target of 132 runs in comfortable fashion, defeating the home side Baroda by seven wickets with over fifteen overs to spare.

Openers Faiz Fazal and Jitesh Sharma put up an opening stand of 71 runs, and even though there was a mini procession of two more wickets right after Sharma was dismissed on 37, Akshay Wadkar and Fazal ensured they came over the line without losing any more wickets.

Fazal scored a patient 58 off 94 balls, and was instrumental in helping his side earn the points in Elite Group B.

Earlier, Baroda got off to terrible start when they lost Vishnu Solanki to the bowling of Rajneesh Gurbani in just the fourth over with the score at six runs. Gurbani shortly removed the other opener Kedar Devdhar as well for 14 runs, when he was trapped LBW.

At 22/2, Swapnil Singh and Deepak Hooda tried to string together a partnership. They were successful in doing so to an extent, and took the attack to the Vidarbha bowlers.

However, lightning struck twice with the score on 59 and both were back in the pavilion, thanks to some smart bowling by Aditya Wakhare and Akshay Sarwate respectively.

It was the spin show of Wakhare and Sarwate for the rest of the innings, and by the 40th over, the score read 94/9. But surprisingly, the last wicket pair held on till the 50th over, and Rishi Arothe was dismissed off the last ball of the innings, Baroda all out for 131.

barodaFaiz Fazalvidarbhavijay hazare trophyVijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Related stories

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal & Railways Play Out Tie, Gujarat & Mumbai Win Big
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 7:12 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal & Railways Play Out Tie, Gujarat & Mumbai Win Big

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Maharashtra Register Close Win, Uttarakhand Rout Sikkim
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 8:15 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Maharashtra Register Close Win, Uttarakhand Rout Sikkim

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Samson Scores Brilliant Double Ton, TN Register Big Win
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 10:43 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Samson Scores Brilliant Double Ton, TN Register Big Win

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

SIN v SCO
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

NED v KEN
Dubai ICCA

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019

OMA v UAE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more