In the only match of the day played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday, Vidarbha chased down a target of 132 runs in comfortable fashion, defeating the home side Baroda by seven wickets with over fifteen overs to spare.
Openers Faiz Fazal and Jitesh Sharma put up an opening stand of 71 runs, and even though there was a mini procession of two more wickets right after Sharma was dismissed on 37, Akshay Wadkar and Fazal ensured they came over the line without losing any more wickets.
Fazal scored a patient 58 off 94 balls, and was instrumental in helping his side earn the points in Elite Group B.
Earlier, Baroda got off to terrible start when they lost Vishnu Solanki to the bowling of Rajneesh Gurbani in just the fourth over with the score at six runs. Gurbani shortly removed the other opener Kedar Devdhar as well for 14 runs, when he was trapped LBW.
At 22/2, Swapnil Singh and Deepak Hooda tried to string together a partnership. They were successful in doing so to an extent, and took the attack to the Vidarbha bowlers.
However, lightning struck twice with the score on 59 and both were back in the pavilion, thanks to some smart bowling by Aditya Wakhare and Akshay Sarwate respectively.
It was the spin show of Wakhare and Sarwate for the rest of the innings, and by the 40th over, the score read 94/9. But surprisingly, the last wicket pair held on till the 50th over, and Rishi Arothe was dismissed off the last ball of the innings, Baroda all out for 131.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Fazal Half-century Guides Vidarbha to Win Over Baroda
In the Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Tuesday, Vidarbha chased down a target of 132 runs in comfortable fashion, defeating Baroda by seven wickets.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 14, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal & Railways Play Out Tie, Gujarat & Mumbai Win Big
Cricketnext Staff | October 13, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Maharashtra Register Close Win, Uttarakhand Rout Sikkim
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Samson Scores Brilliant Double Ton, TN Register Big Win
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
SIN v SCODubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
IRE v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
NED v KENDubai ICCA
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Fri, 18 Oct, 2019
OMA v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings