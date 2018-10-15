Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hyderabad & Jharkhand Enter Semifinals After Contrasting Wins

Loading...
Put in to bat first by Andhra, Hyderabad rode on Bavanaka Sandeep’s knock of 96 to post a competitive first innings total of 281/9.
Barring Sandeep, no other batsman crossed the 50-run mark but the fact that almost everyone managed to get decent starts saw Hyderabad end the first innings with a chance.
In reply, Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari (95) and Ricky Bhui (52) both scored half-centuries but the lack of support from the rest of the batting line-up meant they ended the innings on 267 in 50 overs.
Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, finishing his 10 overs with 3/50. Ravi Kiran also chipped in with two wickets.
In the other match on Monday, Jharkhand rode on Shasheem Rathour’s half-century to beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets in a rain-shortened match.
Rathour scored 53 off 81 balls and was aided by Sauraubh Tiwary’s unbeaten knock of 29 as Jharkhand completed the chase with ease.
Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan won the toss and chose to field and his decision was vindicated by his bowlers. Anukul Roy led the way with figures of 4-32 in 9 overs.
He was supported by Rahul Shukla (3-35) and Varun Aaron (2/47) as they managed to dismiss Maharashtra for 181.
A rain interruption saw the target revised to 127 in 34 overs and Jharkhand never looked troubled.
Mumbai will take on Hyderabad on 17th October whereas the second semi-final between Jharkhand and Delhi will happen on 18th October.
First Published: October 15, 2018, 6:54 PM IST