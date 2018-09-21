Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer, Rahane Take Mumbai to Big Win Over Karnataka

Loading...
Rahane scored a blistering 148-run knock in an innings which had 13 fours and three sixes. He, along with young opener Prithvi Shaw (60), stitched a 106-run stand for the first wicket to lay the foundation for a big total.
In the second innings, Mumbai's slow left-arm orthodox bowler Shams Mulani got into the act as he returned with fine figures of 4-71. He dismissed Mayank Agarwal (66), C M Gautam (12), Stuart Binny (1) and R Vinay Kumar (36), as the rest of the Mumbai bowlers struck at regular intervals as well.
ELITE DIVISION
In the other two Elite Group A games played at nearby Alur, Punjab ticked all boxes to thrash Vidarbha by a massive 141 runs, while Goa defeated Railways by 42 runs.
In the Elite Group B match left-handed batsman Nitish Rana smashed an unbeaten 91 off 87 balls as Delhi notched up their second successive win, beating Hyderabad by six wickets in Delhi. Hyderabad were dismissed for 205 in 47.4 overs with left-arm spinner Manan Sharma taking four for 42.
Due to a brief spell of showers, Delhi had a revised target of 176 in 39 overs but they surpassed it in only 30.4 overs. Nitish Rana, who was unwell during the Saurashtra game, came back with a bang, hitting 12 boundaries and two huge sixes in the group B match.
Skipper Gautam Gambhir was once again solid at the top of the order, scoring 41 off 47 balls with six boundaries. Earlier, when Hyderabad batted, Delhi’s opening bowlers Navdeep Saini (2/45 in 10 overs) and Simarjeet Singh (1/21 in 7 overs) also bowled tight lines and never let Hyderabad’s batsmen cut loose.
In the day's other group B matches, Chhattisgarh beat Uttar Pradesh by four wickets, while Kerala defeated Odisha by six wickets.
In Elite Group C match Amit Mishra (Haryana), CV Varun (Tamil Nadu) and Harmeet Singh (Tripura) came up with impressive performances to help their teams post victories. Mishra bowled a 10-over spell to help Haryana bundle out Assam for 81 in 30.2 overs.
From 39 for no loss in the ninth over, Mishra engineered a collapse as only three batsmen managed to reach double figures and he ended with figures of 6 for 13.
Chasing 82 for victory, the Haryana openers went about the task in an aggressive manner with Harshal Patel (37) hammering four sixes in his 21-ball knock to make the job easy. In the Tamil Nadu-Services match, TN scored 315 for 4 in the first innings.
Mystery spinner Varun provided the opening Tamil Nadu was looking for as he had Verma caught and bowled. Pachara fell one run later and Services kept losing wickets at regular intervals to slip behind in the run-rate. Varun finished with memorable figures of 5 for 38 in just his second List A match.
In the third match of the day, a reduced game (35 overs), left-arm spinner Harmeet took 5 for 10 as Jammu & Kashmir crashed to 79 all out. Tripura huffed and puffed its way to a win, in the 31st over with Nirupam Sen Choudhary making 24.
PLATE DIVISION
Uttarakhand grabbed the initiative early against Puducherry to post 291 for seven with opener Karanveer Kaushal striking 101, while No. 3 Vaibhav Bhatt made 73 in a 173-run stand. Puducherry's veteran all-rounder Abhishek Nayar missed his third List A century by six runs as they struggled to get going after the left-hander's 86-run partnership with A S Govindaraajan 58.
Sunny Rana was the pick of the bowler with 4/52 from his 10 overs as Uttarkhand secured their first win, a day after starting with a loss to Bihar.
Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 291/7 in 50 overs (Karanveer Kaushal 101, Vaibhav Bhatt 73; Pankaj Singh 3/68) beat Puducherry 226 in 45.2 overs (Abhishek Nayar 94, A S Govindaraajan 58; Sunny Rana 4/52).
Meghalaya 246/6 in 50 overs (Raj Biswa 71, Yogesh Nagar 58 not out, Gurinder Singh 56) lost to Nagaland 247/3 in 47.3 overs (Pawan KB 113 not out, Sedezhalie Rupero 50, Rongsen Jonathan 43).
Arunachal Pradesh 306/4 in 50 overs (Techi Doria 122, Samarth Seth 89) beat Sikkim 257/7 in 50 overs (Nilesh Lamichaney 123, Faizan Khan).
