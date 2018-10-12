Vijay Hazare Trophy: Jharkhand Beat Services, Bengal Upset by Gujarat

Loading...
Set 291 to win, Services could only muster up 265 before they were dismissed in just 47.4 overs.
Haryana finished second behind Jharkhand and qualified for the knockout phase.
In other matches of the day, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir went on to register wins.
Brief scores:
J&K 272 for seven in 50 overs [Ahmad Omar Banday 79 (99b, 10x4, 2x6), Shubham Khajuria 72 (72b, 6x4, 3x6)] beat Assam 193 in 48.2 overs [Amit Sinha 81 (108b, 8x4, 2x6), Irfan Pathan 3/38, Umar Nazir 3/54]
Gujarat 214 for nine in 50 overs [(Parthiv Patel 37, Priyank Panchal 50 (65) Rujul Bhatt 38)] beat Bengal 173 in 44.2 overs [Manoj Tiwary 34, Sudip Chatterjee 36, Rush Kalaria 3/31)]
Jharkhand 290 in 50 overs [Saurabh Tiwary 65 (64b, 2x4, 4x6s) Kumar Deobrat 88 (112b, 5x4, 4x6s), Anukul Roy 58 (43b, 3x4, 4x6s)] beat Services 265 in 47.4 overs [G. Rahul Singh 75 (92b, 6x4s, 2x6), Rajat Paliwal 68 (75b, 7x4), Varun Aaron 4/55, Anukul Roy 4/53)].
First Published: October 12, 2018, 1:09 AM IST