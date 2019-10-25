Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Lift Fourth Title After 60-Run VJD Method Win Over TN

Abhimanyu Mithun's maiden List A five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in a largely one-sided final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Cricketnext Staff |October 25, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Karnataka Lift Fourth Title After 60-Run VJD Method Win Over TN

Abhimanyu Mithun's maiden List A five-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick, and half-centuries from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu in a largely one-sided final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore. It was Tamil Nadu's first loss of the tournament, and Karnataka's fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu were bowled out for 252 in 49.5 overs with Mithun claiming 5 for 34, including a last-over hat-trick. Abhinav Mukund had top scored for Tamil Nadu with 85 while Baba Aparajith made 66, but there was little else from the middle order which cost Tamil Nadu.

In reply, Agarwal (69 off 55) and Rahul (52 off 72) scored unbeaten half-centuries as Karnataka reached 146 for 1 in 23 overs, when rain played spoilsport. The home side was well ahead of the VJD par score of 86 at that stage, and won by 60 runs.

Karnataka opted to bowl with an aim to use helpful morning conditions. They did just that, Mithun getting M Vijay to nick behind for a two-ball duck in the first over. Tamil Nadu sprung a surprise by sending R Ashwin at No. 3, but the move didn't work as he nicked V Koushik in the eighth over to fall for 8.

At 24 for 2 in 8 overs, Tamil Nadu had to rebuild. Baba Aparajith joined Abhinav Mukund, and the two in-form batsmen fought back with a steady stand. They gradually increased the scoring rate too, crossing their half-centuries and taking the partnership past 100.

Abhinav seemed set for a ton when he slashed Prateek Jain to extra cover to fall for 85 in the 31st over, ending the 124-run stand. A few overs later, Aparajith was run out looking for a sharp second run, as Tamil Nadu stumbled.

The well-set batsmen were dismissed and Tamil Nadu's woes were compounded when Dinesh Karthik nicked K Gowtham behind. Vijay Shankar kept them going at one end with 38 but Mithun's death bowling ensured Tamil Nadu never got any momentum.

Mithun had Vijay caught at long-on in the 46th over, before getting his hat-trick in the final over when he had Shah Rukh Khan, M Mohammed and M Ashwin caught while trying to slog. Not only did he complete his hat-trick, but also got his five-wicket haul. Tamil Nadu had got a good base at 148 for 2 in the 32nd over, but were bowled out for just 252.

Karnataka's chase got off to a rapid start as Tamil Nadu's two off-spinners, Washington Sundar and R Ashwin, conceded 23 runs in the first 8 balls. Washington got Devdutt Padikkal bowled with an arm ball in the fifth over, but the tone had been set.

Agarwal walked in full of confidence and took the match by storm, playing effortlessly. Karthik took R Ashwin off the attack, while persisting with Washington who was struggling for rhythm. He bowled two no-balls and struggled to get his length right, and Agarwal took full toll. He pulled the spinner and drove T Natarajan beautifully, racing to his half-century.

At the other end, Rahul played second fiddle to perfection, happy to nudge it around and give Agarwal company. Tamil Nadu's body language waned with every run of the partnership; they had a chance to dismiss Rahul when Shah Rukh Khan took a low catch at point, but a lesser-than-confident appeal and subsequent soft signal of not-out denied that possibility. Questionably, R Ashwin had bowled only two overs despite Agarwal and Rahul having an effortless 112-run stand.

Soon, Rahul reached his half-century with a lovely straight drive off Mohammed, after which rain forced players out.

