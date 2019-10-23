Vijay Hazare Trophy: KL Rahul, Padikkal Flatten Chhattisgarh, Karnataka Into Final

Karnataka romped to a massive 9-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh at Bengaluru on Wednesday, ensuring they booked their place in the final of this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Karnataka were all over Chhattisgarh right from when the first ball of the match was bowled till the winning runs were scored. Winning the toss and electing to field first, Karnataka got off to the perfect start when Shashank Singh was dismissed for a duck from the last ball of the first over, V Koushik giving them the breakthrough.
Koushik had to more wickets to his name by the time the score on the board read 35 runs, the other opener Jiwanjot Singh caught by Mayank Agarwal, and Ashutosh Singh caught by KL Rahul on 20.
It was AN Khare’s 78 off 102 balls in the middle-order that went some way in stabilizing Chhattisgarh’s innings, but he kept losing wickets at the other end, captain Harpreet Singh and Lavin Coster also back in the pavilion, both bowled by Praveen Dube.
The Karnataka bowlers created enough pressure to keep the score low and induce the fall of wickets. A late cameo of 40 runs off 37 balls from number 9 batsman Sumit Ruikar made sure that Chhattisgarh crossed the score of 200, but were all out for 223 with two balls to spare.
In reply, Karnataka’s chase could not have been smoother. Openers Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul launched into Chhattisgarh’s opening bowlers PM Datey and Pankaj Rao from the get-go, scoring at almost 6 runs per over.
The century partnership was brought up in no time, and the match was all but over for Chhattisgarh at this point. Padikkal had crossed fifty and looked set for a big century, but unfortunately for him as the partnership crossed 150, he was bowled by Ajay Mandal for 92 off 98 balls, and the score read 155/1.
In walked in one of the stars of India’s recently concluded Test series against South Africa – Mayank Agarwal, who ensured that he stayed on till the end with KL Rahul and took his side over the line. When just under 20 runs remained for victory, Rahul ended the chase with two sixes and a four, remaining not out on 88 off 111 balls. Agarwal too made a quick-fire 47 off 33 balls, and with the 9-wicket win, Karnataka booked their place in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final on Friday, October 25th.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Vijay Hazare Trophy: KL Rahul, Padikkal Flatten Chhattisgarh, Karnataka Into Final
Karnataka romped to a massive 9-wicket victory over Chhattisgarh at Bengaluru on Wednesday, ensuring they booked their place in the final of this year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah a Phenomenal Talent, Will Only Improve: KL Rahul
Cricketnext Staff | October 22, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
No Reserve Day in Vijay Hazare; Yuvraj, Harbhajan Dissapointed
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 9:41 PM IST
After Ouster, Mumbai to Ask MCA to Take Up 'Unfair' Rule With BCCI
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 26 T20 | Wed, 23 Oct, 2019
JER v HKAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
PNG v NEDAbu Dhabi
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 T20 | Thu, 24 Oct, 2019
NIG v UAEAbu Dhabi All Fixtures
Team Rankings