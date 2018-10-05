Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rain Washes Out All Matches in Chennai

Loading...
While two games (Assam Vs Services and Jharkhand Vs Tripura) were abandoned without a ball being bowled, the Bengal-Haryana match, a reduced fixture, was called off with the former at 69 for 6 chasing 141 for victory in 21 overs.
Bengal made 140 for nine in 21 overs after being sent in to bat, riding on captain Manoj Tiwary's 60 not out.
All the teams got two points each due to the abandonment.
Brief scores:
Bengal 140 for nine in 21 overs (Manoj Tiwary 60 not out (43b, 4x4, 2x6), VivekSingh 30) vs Haryana 69 for six in 14 overs.
Rain stopped play.
Points: Bengal 2 ; Haryana 2.
First Published: October 5, 2018, 9:28 PM IST