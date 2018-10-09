Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu Fail to Make Quarter-final, Assam and Rajasthan Register Wins

Loading...
Haryana vs Tamil Nadu:
Haryana ended Tamil Nadu’s hopes of making it to the Quarter-Final beating them by 77 runs at IIT Chemplast. Haryana were in slight trouble at 159 for 5 in the 35th over before Himanshu Rana (89 in 76 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (91 in 59 balls) added an unbeaten 151-run stand for the sixth-wicket rocketing Haryana to 310 in 50 overs.
Tamil Nadu needed to win to keep their hopes alive in what was a virtual pre-quarterfinal. However, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and could only muster 233 for 9 in their allotted 50 overs.
Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra and Tewatia, picked two wickets each.
Haryana lead Elite, Group C with 28 points (and the maximum Net Run Rate).
Brief scores: Haryana 310/5 in 50 overs (Himanshu Rana 89*, Rahul Tewatia 91*; Varun Chakravarthi 2/55) beat Tamil Nadu 233/9 in 50 overs (Abhinav Mukund 47, Vijay Shankar 44; Tewatia 2/27, Jayant Yadav 2/37) by 77 runs
Assam vs Tripura:
Assam registered their maiden win in the 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy beating Tripura by 8 wickets at the Murugappa Ground.
Tripura were bowled out for 209 in 49.1 overs. Bishal Ghosh, opening the innings, scored a hundred. Smit Patel and Udiyan Bose chipped in with 33 each but there was absolutely no contribution from the other batsmen.
Arup Das and Abu Nechim picked three wickets each.
Assam lost Roy early but Riyan Parag (82 in 81 balls) and Rishav Das (87 in 122 balls) put together 104 for the second wicket. They romped home by 8 wickets with 35 balls to spare.
The match was inconsequential as both the teams are in the bottom 4 of their group with no chance of qualifying for the Quarter-Final.
Brief scores: Tripura 209 in 49.1 overs (Bishal Ghosh 100; Arup Das 3/25, Abu Nechim 3/35) lost to Assam 211/2 in 44.1 overs (Riyan Parag 82, Rishav Das 87*) by 8 wickets
Services v Rajasthan:
Rajasthan finished their campaign with a consolation win against a strong Services side at the SSN College Ground.
Rahul Chahar led the Rajasthan bowling attack (5-29 in 10 overs) and helped bowl Services out for 139 in the 42nd over.
Manender Singh’s unbeaten 83 ensured Rajasthan chased the meagre target in 43 overs with seven wickets in hand.
This was only Rajasthan’s second win in the tournament.
Services are in third place in the group.
Brief scores: Services 139 in 41.1 overs (Ravi Chauhan 47; Rahul Chahar 5/29, Rajesh Bishnoi 2/25) lost to Rajasthan 140/3 in 43 overs (Manendar Singh 83*) by 7 wickets
First Published: October 9, 2018, 8:44 PM IST