Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu Survive Wobble to Sink Gujarat in Semi-final

Traditional powerhouse Tamil Nadu survived a small collapse in the middle-order before Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan guided them over the line to a five-wicket win against Gujarat in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare trophy in Bengaluru on October 23.

Cricketnext Staff |October 23, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
Traditional powerhouse Tamil Nadu survived a small collapse in the middle-order before Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan guided them over the line to a five-wicket win against Gujarat in the semi-final of the Vijay Hazare trophy in Bengaluru on October 23.

Batting first, Gujarat with Parthiv Patel and Priyank Panchal failed to get off to a good start as Indian spinner R Ashwin drew first blood, before Washington Sundar dismissed the stumper.

Bhargav Merai (20) and Dhruv Raval (40) however steadied the ship to some extent with a 53-run partnership. Merai was castled by T Natarajan while M Mohammed accounted for Raval.

Manprit Juneja (12) and Karan Patel (4) could not stick around with Axar Patel (37) for too long as Tamil Nadu’s bowlers started tightening the screws on the opposition. When Patel was dismissed Gujarat were 6/102 and looked like folding up soon.

However, other than Axar, leg-spinner Piyush Chawla and Chintan Gaja added a few lusty blows at the end to provide some respectability to their score by the end of their 40 overs.

M Mohammed was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu as they restricted Gujarat to 177/9, with only Vijay Shankar failing to bag a wicket.

In response, the normally strong Tamil Nadu batting unit faltered in the beginning Murali Vijay (3), Baba Aparajith (6) fell cheaply to Gaja and Axar Patel.

Abhinav Mukund (32) and Dinesh Karthik (47) put on a 45-run partnership for the third wicket to bring the chase back on track before Karan Patel stuck.

Vijay Shankar failed to read the guile of the veteran Piyush Chawla and was dismissed on 6, with the score reading 4/95.

Jayveer Parmar then removed Karthik to put the pressure back on Tamil Nadu with new men Washington Sundar (26*) and Shahrukh Khan (50*) in the middle.

The duo however took their time and kept chipping away at the target.

Shahrukh was the more aggressive of the two and smashed three boundaries and two sixes in what was eventually a match-winning 85-run partnership.

Sundar and Shahrukh, once they got their eye in went through the motions with relative ease to complete the chase with eight deliveries to go and five wickets in hand.

Tamil Nadu will now play Karnataka in the final on Friday.

