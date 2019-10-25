Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ICC WT20 WC QUALIFIER, 2019 Match 33, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, 25 October, 2019

1ST INN

Namibia *

167/5 (19.4)

Namibia
v/s
Kenya
Kenya

Toss won by Namibia (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

Match 33: NAM VS KEN

live
NAM NAM
KEN KEN

Dubai

25 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 34: CAN VS OMA

upcoming
CAN CAN
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

25 Oct, 201921:00 IST

Match 35: IRE VS NIG

upcoming
IRE IRE
NIG NIG

Abu Dhabi

26 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 36: BER VS NED

upcoming
BER BER
NED NED

Dubai

26 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Team’s Mindset Was Excellent Through Tournament: Manish Pandey

Karnataka lifted their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title with a 60-run win by the VJD method at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, and winning captain Manish Pandey attributed the win to the mind-set of his team.

Cricketnext Staff |October 25, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
Manish Pandey. (Pic: AFP)

Karnataka lifted their fourth Vijay Hazare Trophy title with a 60-run win by the VJD method at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, and winning captain Manish Pandey attributed the win to the mind-set of his team.

Speaking in the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandey, who oversaw his troops restricting Tamil Nadu to a total of 252 said, “The mindset of the boys is good, they were excelling in whatever games they played, we are seeing the fruits of their hardwork.”

“It was a top team performance, I am very happy with the way the boys performed throughout the tournament.”

Meanwhile, losing captain Dinesh Karthik, who was dismissed for 11 runs off 18 balls said that he was proud of the way his team played through the tournament, the loss in the final being their first of the tournament.

“We played some terrific cricket, very proud of the way we played, one bad day doesn't make a bad team,” he said.

“This should give confidence going into the T20s and the Ranji tournament.”​

dinesh karthikManish Pandeyvijay hazare trophy

Related stories

After Ouster, Mumbai to Ask MCA to Take Up 'Unfair' Rule With BCCI
Cricketnext Staff | October 21, 2019, 9:41 PM IST

After Ouster, Mumbai to Ask MCA to Take Up 'Unfair' Rule With BCCI

At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST

At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot

Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian
Cricketnext Staff | October 23, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

Never Felt Better: Virat Kohli on Turning Vegetarian

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 34 T20 | Fri, 25 Oct, 2019

OMA v CAN
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 35 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

NIG v IRE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 T20 | Sat, 26 Oct, 2019

NED v BER
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more