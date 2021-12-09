Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tilak Verma Stars in Hyderabad's Big Win Over Delhi

Top-order batter DT Tilak Verma smashed 139 off 123 balls with eight huge sixes as Hyderabad gave Delhi a sound thrashing by 79 runs in a Group C game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday.

Verma’s innings, which also had seven boundaries, and his 152-run stand for the fourth wicket with Chandan Sahani (87 off 74 balls) took Hyderabad to 325/6 in 50 overs.

Delhi batters never got the momentum as they were restricted to 246 for 9 with none of them able to reach even 50. Himmat Singh scored 47 and keeper Anuj Rawat contributed 36. Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajan took 3 for 33 and was the most successful bowler for Hyderabad.

In another match of the same group, Jharkhand wicketkeeper Nazim Siddiqui’s 116 off 102 balls overshadowed former KKR player Rinku Singh’s unbeaten 104 off 98 balls as the former beat Uttar Pradesh by eight wickets.

Batting first, UP scored 239 for 7 while Jharkhand crossed the target in 46.1 overs. Siddiqui after keeping wickets for 50 overs, opened the innings and hit 15 fours and four sixes.

In the other match of the group, left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja grabbed four as Saurashtra beat Haryana by five wickets in a low scoring encounter.

Brief Scores

Hyderabad 325/6 in 50 overs (DT Tilak Verma 139 off 123 balls, Chandan Sahani 87). Delhi 246/9 (Himmat Singh 47, Anuj Rawat 36, Tanay Thyagrajan 3/33). Hyderabad won by 79 runs.

UP 239/7 in 50 overs (Rinku Singh 104 off 98 balls) Jharkhand 242/2 in 46.1 overs (Nazim Siddiqui 116 off 102 balls). Jharkhand won by 8 wickets.

Haryana 127 in 38. 4 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 41, Yuzvendra Chahal 11).

Saurashtra 131/5 in 27.1 overs (Arpit Vasavada 38, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/31 in 8.1overs).

