Vijay Hazare Trophy Wrap: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad Score Tons, Suryakumar Yadav Impresses
Prithvi Shaw's blistering 105, after an impressive show by the bowlers, set up Mumbai's seven-wicket win over Delhi in an Elite Group D match here on Sunday as the domestic giants began their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note.
- PTI
- Updated: February 21, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw's blistering 105, after an impressive show by the bowlers, set up Mumbai's seven-wicket win over Delhi in an Elite Group D match here on Sunday as the domestic giants began their Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign on a winning note.
India vs England: Twitter Full of Joy as Suryakumar Yadav Gets India Call-up At Last
Mumbai bowlers, led by experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni (3/35), restricted Delhi to 211/7 despite a valiant unbeaten 106 off 145 balls by Himmat Singh and then cantered to the target in 31.5 overs, as Prithvi tore into the Delhi attack.
Invited to bat at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Delhi were reeling at 10 for three as they lost Anuj Rawat (0) and India opener Shikhar Dhawan (0) cheaply. Both the batters were run out.
India vs England: Looking Forward to Sharing a Dressing Room with Virat Kohli - Rahul Tewatia
Trouble mounted for Delhi after they lost Nitish Rana (2), who edged to wicketkeeper Aditya Tare, giving pacer Kulkarni his first wicket. Kulkarni struck again and removed Jonty Sidhu (0) to make it 12 for four.
They lost half their side for 23 after left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (2/33) castled Kshitiz Sharma (5).
Then, Himmat and number eight batsman Shivank Vashitsth (55 off 70 balls, 6x4) rallied with a 122-run seventh-wicket stand.
Himmat played a responsible knock, striking six fours and two maximums. After Vashisth departed, Himmat found an able partner in skipper Pradeep Sangwan (28 not out), as the two forged an unbeaten 57-run stand to take their side above the 200-run mark.
Chasing 212, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (8) early but Prithvi (105 not out off 89 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (39 off 39 balls; 6x4, 1x6) added 82 runs for the second wicket.
Shaw took the Delhi attack to the cleaners, hammering 15 boundaries and two sixes in his match-winning innings and was ably supported by Iyer, who is making a comeback after missing the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
After Iyer was cleaned up by Lalit Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, who had earned his maiden India call-up on Saturday, played his part with a blazing 50 off 33 balls.
Suryakumar and Shaw added 93 runs for the third wicket and brought Mumbai on the verge of victory.
In the other two Elite Group D games, Rajasthan defeated Pondicherry by six wickets, while Maharashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 59 runs.
Plate Group:
A superb knock of 141 by opener Jay Bista powered Uttarakhand to a six-wicket win over Meghalaya in a Plate Group match.
Bista scored his runs in 119 balls, striking 18 fours and three sixes.
Chasing 243 for victory, Bista and skipper Kunal Chandela (55 off 80 balls) set up the win with a second-wicket partnership of 126 runs in 142 balls.
Though Bista fell eight runs shy of the target, Uttarakhand got home with 5.5 overs to spare.
Earlier, R Sanjay Yadav's whirlwind 81 off 49 balls (2 fours, seven sixes) helped Meghalaya recover and post 242 for 6 in 50 overs, having slipped to 123 for 4 in the 34th over.
In other matches, Assam thrashed Manipur by 10 wickets in a game shortened by overnight rain and Nagaland outplayed Sikkim by 98 runs.
Brief Scores: Delhi 211/7 (Himmat Singh 106 not out, Shivank Vashisth 55; Dhawal Kulkarni 3/35, Shams Mulani 2/33) lost to Mumbai 216/3 (Prithvi Shaw 105 not out; Suryakumar Yadav 50; Lalit Yadav 2/32) by 7wickets.
At K L Saini stadium: Maharashtra 295/8 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 102, Yash Nahar 52; Vaibhav Arora 4/45, Ayush Jamwal 2/49) beat Himachal Pradesh 236 (Abhimanyu Rana 46, Amit Kumar 34; Rajyavardhan Hangargekar 4/42, Satyajeet Bachhav 2/46) by 59 runs.
At Sawai Mansingh Stadium: Pondicherry 273/6 (Paras Dogra 101, Sheldon Jackson 55; Shubham Sharma 2/34, Ravi Bishnoi 2/47) lost to Rajasthan 274/4 (Manender Singh 115, Aditya Garhwal 70; Anton Subikshan 3/55, Sagar Udeshi 1/50) by 6 wickets.
Manipur 108 for 6 in 28 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 25, Kangabam Singh 25 not out) lost to Assam 119 for no loss in 15.4 overs (Pallavkumar Das 75 not out (53 balls, 9X4, 3X6), Denish Das 36 not out) by 10 wickets (VJD method). Assam: 4 points, Manipur: 0.
Meghalaya 242 for 6 in 50 overs (Sanjay Yadav 81, Punit Bist 48, DB Ravi Teja 44) lost to Uttarakhand 243 for 4 in 44.1 overs (Jay Bista 141 (119 balls, 18X4, 3X6), Kunal Chandela 55) by six wickets. Uttarakhand: 4 points, Meghalaya: 0.
Nagaland 310 for 8 in 50 overs (Sedezhalie Rupero 99, R Jonathan 92) beat Sikkim 212 all out in 49.2 overs (Robin Bist 72, Nilesh Lamichaney 37, Hem Chetri 3 for 29) by 98 runs. Nagaland: 4 points, Sikkim: 0.
Arunachal Pradesh 7 for no loss in 2.4 overs vs Mizoram. Match abandoned due to rain. Mizoram: 2 points; Arunachal: 2 points.
