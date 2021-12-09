Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines as Mumbai Beat Baroda

Vishnu Solanki’s attractive 94 went in vain as Mumbai beat Baroda by 13 runs via VJD method in a rain-hit Group B game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Friday.

Batting first, Baroda scored 210 in 49.1 overs with Solanki hitting 11 fours and two sixes in his innings. However, it was Mumbai’s slow bowlers — off-break bowler Tanush Kotian (3/44) and leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (3/61), who shared the spoils among them.

Krunal Pandya (7) was a notable failure for Baroda.

In reply, Mumbai were 100 for 3 in 23 overs when rain stopped play and as per VJD rule, the par score at that time needed to be 88. Mumbai were 12 more and Jaiswal’s patient knock of 41 ensured that the defending champions were above par.

A lot of credit must go to Suryakumar Yadav who was out for 14 but his three boundaries in nine-ball stay actually made the difference before he got out off the last delivery of the 20th over. By then, Mumbai had already achieved above par score.

In another rain-curtailed match at Mangalapuram, Puducherry beat Bengal by eight runs via VJD method wen rain stopped play.

Bengal scored 264 for 8 with Shahbaz Ahmed scoring 85 off 60 balls and then Puducherry were 132 for 2 after 30 overs with the par score being 124 and they were eight runs above it.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tilak Verma Stars in Hyderabad’s Big Win Over Delhi

In the other game at Thiruvananthapuram, Tamil Nadu beat Karnataka by eight wickets. Karnataka were all out for 122 with Manish Pandey scoring 40 and two spinners R Sai Kishore and M Siddharth taking three and four wickets respectively.

In reply, Washington Sundar, who is on a comeback trail, scored 31 not out and assisted Baba Indrajith 51 not out to win it in 28 overs.

Brief Scores:

Baroda 210 all out in 49.1 overs (Vishnu Solanki 94, Krunal Pandya 7, Tanush Kotian 3/44).

Mumbai (VJD target 88 in 23 overs) 100/3 (Yashashvi Jaiswal 41, Suryakumar Yadav 14). Mumbai won by 8 runs.

Bengal 264/8 in 50 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 85, Suboth Bhati 3/70).

Puducherry (VJD target 125 in 30 overs) 132/2 (Pavan Deshpande 62, Paras Dogra 41). Puducherry won by 8 runs.

Karnataka 122 all out in 36.3 overs (Manish Pandey 40, R Sai Kishore 3/28, M Siddharth 4/23). Tamil Nadu 128/2 (B Indrajith 51 not out, Washington Sundar 31 not out). TN won by 8 wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here