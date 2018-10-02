Vijay Hazare Trophy: Yuvraj Singh, Gurkeerat Mann Take Punjab To Victory, Delhi Overpower Andhra

Loading...
Batting first, Punjab scored 284 runs, and even though Saurabh Wakhaskar scored a hundred in the run chase for Railways, his team fell 58 runs short of the revised target of 296.
Yuvraj’s innings comes in good time, as he goes in pursuit of an elusive place in Indian world cup squad next year.
Meanwhile, Mumbai continued their ruthless run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, as they hammered Goa by seven wickets.
After bundling out Goa for a paltry 186, Mumbai chased the target losing only three wickets in the process and in 36, overs with opener Akhil Herwadkar (108 not out) starring in the team's dominant victory.
Mumbai have not lost any of their matches in the ongoing national One-Day tournament so far.
In another Elite Group A match at neighbouring Alur, wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar scored an unbeaten 82 to help Vidarbha defeat Maharashtra by three wickets, with just four balls to spare.
Chasing 206, Vidarbha seemed to be out of the match at 123/7. However, Wadkar and Darshan Nalkande stitched together an 83-run stand and took their side to a win with just four balls remaining.
Elite Group B: Delhi registered a 73 run win over Andhra in their Elite Group B match, as Himmat Singh’s century helped the home side to a massive total of 314/5 in the first innings. Unmukt Chand also shone at the top of the order, scoring 62 off 80 balls.
In reply, Andhra could only muster a total of 241, being bowled out for that score with just one ball remaining in their innings. Prasanth Kumar at number 3 top scored for Andhra, with 54 off 69 balls.
Hyderabad’s win over Kerala in one of the other two group B games on the day took them to the second position in the table. The Hyderabad bowlers restricted Kerala to 189 in the first innings, and chased down the target losing just three wickets, in 46.4 overs.
Rohit Rayudu scored a half century and put up a 106-run stand with Bavanaka Sandeep for the fourth wicket to anchor Hyderabad’s innings, and put them in a strong position to qualify for the next round of the tournament.
Plate Group: Taruwar Kohli produced a hat-trick in a career-best six-wicket haul but, one which eventually proved insufficient as Uttarakhand thrashed Mizoram by 152 runs in their Plate group fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in Vadodara.
Opener Karna Veer Kaushal hammered an 86-ball 118 (14x4, 4x6) to set the tone for Uttarakhand. They scored 321 as their innings folded on the last ball of their innings with Kohli (6/65) finishing the proceedings with a hat-trick.
Saurabh Rawat (61) and Mayank Mishra who scored a quickfire 28-ball 41 not out (3x4, 1x6) also contributed handsomely as Mizoram ran for cover after opting to bowl at the Moti Bagh Stadium. The huge target was never easy for Mizoram who folded for 169 in 48.4 overs with number seven batsman Sinan Khadir waging a lone battle with his 73 not out.
This was Uttarakhand's fifth win in a row as they remained two points behind leaders Bihar (22) in the group standings with two matches left for each of them.
One team from the Plate group will make the quarterfinals.
Sikkim suffered their sixth defeat on the trot, the latest coming against Puducherry who cruised to a nine-wicket win at the GS Patel Staium in Nadiad.
Off-spinner Fabid Ahmed returned with figures of 9.2-2-8-5 to make life difficult for the Sikkim batsmen as their innings folded for 89 in 43.2 overs.
At the Shastri Maidan in Anand, KB Pawan (112) and Hokaito Zhimomi (72 not out) put on a match-winning 101 runs partnership as Nagaland beat Arunachal Pradesh by six wickets.
Arunachal put on board a challenging 271/4 with Kshitiz Sharma and Akhilesh Sahani starring with centuries but Pawan and Zhimomi held their nerves to chase down the target with 36 balls to spare.
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: October 2, 2018, 9:26 PM IST