Vijay Hazare Wrap: Abhinav, Karthik Star in TN's Win, Rain Dominates Across Venues

Rain dominated proceedings across venues on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. As many as seven matches saw no result, with six of those abandoned without a ball being bowled.
In the games that happened, Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan, Gujarat beat Bengal and Tripura edged Jammu & Kashmir in a thriller.
Rain, rain go away...
Six matches across Alur (outskirts of Bangalore) and Vadodara were washed out without a ball being bowled. One more game in Dehradun was abandoned mid-way too.
The matches are:
Alur matches - Hyderabad v Karnataka, Andhra v Chhattisgarh, Mumbai v Saurashtra
Vadodara matches - Baroda v Odisha, Maharashtra v Himachal Pradesh, Delhi v Vidarbha
Dehradun - Nagaland 205/7 v Manipur 44/2
Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan
Abhinav Mukund, B Aparajith and Dinesh Karthik scored half-centuries as Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by six wickets in Jaipur.
Batting first, Rajasthan posted 261 for 9 with Arjit Gupta scoring 77 from No. 6 and Rahul Chahar blasting 48 off 25 from No. 8. Rajasthan were 53 for 4 before they recovered to a competitive total.
Tamil Nadu were steady in their chase with Abhinav (75) and Aparajith (52) adding 114 for the second wicket before Karthik (52*) and Shahrukh Khan (48* off 39) finished the game with an unbroken 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. Interestingly, the Rajasthan side had a Salman Khan in their ranks!
Gujarat beat Bengal
A four-wicket haul from pacer Roosh Kalaria gave Gujarat a 38-run win over Bengal in Jaipur.
Gujarat posted 253 for 8 with contributions from many, although only Bhargav Merai (63) scored a half-century. Captain and opener Parthiv Patel made 17. Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda picked up three wickets.
In reply, Bengal were bowled out for 215 in 46.2 overs with Kalaria ending with 4 for 34 from 8.2 overs. Shreevats Goswami top-scored with 79 but Bengal couldn't recover from a top-order failure that saw them slip to 25 for 3 with Manoj Tiwary out for duck.
Other result in Jaipur:
Jammu & Kashmir 197 in 43.2 overs lost to Tripura 198/8 in 44.1 overs
Plate Group:
Arunachal Pradesh 267/7 lost to Mizoram 147/3 in 29.2 overs
Meghalaya 318/5 beat Sikkim 124 all out
