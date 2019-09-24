Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Abhinav, Karthik Star in TN's Win, Rain Dominates Across Venues

In the games that happened, Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan, Gujarat beat Bengal and Tripura edged Jammu & Kashmir in a thriller.

Cricketnext Staff |September 24, 2019, 6:11 PM IST
Rain dominated proceedings across venues on the opening day of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. As many as seven matches saw no result, with six of those abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In the games that happened, Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan, Gujarat beat Bengal and Tripura edged Jammu & Kashmir in a thriller.

Rain, rain go away...

Six matches across Alur (outskirts of Bangalore) and Vadodara were washed out without a ball being bowled. One more game in Dehradun was abandoned mid-way too.

The matches are:

Alur matches - Hyderabad v Karnataka, Andhra v Chhattisgarh, Mumbai v Saurashtra

Vadodara matches - Baroda v Odisha, Maharashtra v Himachal Pradesh, Delhi v Vidarbha

Dehradun - Nagaland 205/7 v Manipur 44/2

Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan

Abhinav Mukund, B Aparajith and Dinesh Karthik scored half-centuries as Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by six wickets in Jaipur.

Batting first, Rajasthan posted 261 for 9 with Arjit Gupta scoring 77 from No. 6 and Rahul Chahar blasting 48 off 25 from No. 8. Rajasthan were 53 for 4 before they recovered to a competitive total.

Tamil Nadu were steady in their chase with Abhinav (75) and Aparajith (52) adding 114 for the second wicket before Karthik (52*) and Shahrukh Khan (48* off 39) finished the game with an unbroken 100-run stand for the fifth wicket. Interestingly, the Rajasthan side had a Salman Khan in their ranks!

Gujarat beat Bengal

A four-wicket haul from pacer Roosh Kalaria gave Gujarat a 38-run win over Bengal in Jaipur.

Gujarat posted 253 for 8 with contributions from many, although only Bhargav Merai (63) scored a half-century. Captain and opener Parthiv Patel made 17. Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda picked up three wickets.

In reply, Bengal were bowled out for 215 in 46.2 overs with Kalaria ending with 4 for 34 from 8.2 overs. Shreevats Goswami top-scored with 79 but Bengal couldn't recover from a top-order failure that saw them slip to 25 for 3 with Manoj Tiwary out for duck.

Other result in Jaipur:

Jammu & Kashmir 197 in 43.2 overs lost to Tripura 198/8 in 44.1 overs

Plate Group:

Arunachal Pradesh 267/7 lost to Mizoram 147/3 in 29.2 overs

Meghalaya 318/5 beat Sikkim 124 all out

Vijay Hazare

