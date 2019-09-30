Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Register Commanding Wins

Bengal took on Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh took on Bihar and Gujarat took on Tripura.

Cricketnext Staff |September 30, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal, Madhya Pradesh Register Commanding Wins

There were three Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019 matches played on Monday (September 30), with six teams of the Elite Group C facing off at Jaipur.

Bengal took on Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh took on Bihar and Gujarat took on Tripura.

Porel Stars as Bengal Thrash J & K

Pacer Ishan Porel took 6 wickets as Bengal managed to beat Jammu and Kashmir by 7 wickets and with a whole 22 overs to spare.

Porel took 6-34 in his 10 overs as J & K struggled to get any momentum, with three of their batsmen being dismissed for ducks.

If not for useful lower order contributions from Fazil Rashid (43), Ram Dayal (57) and Abid Mushtaq (24), J & K were in danger of being dismissed for an even lower total.

Bengal made light work of the 169-run target, as both openers Shreevats Goswami and Abhimanyu Easwaran brought up half centuries.

Easwaran fell for 51 whereas Goswami looked likely to get a century but was dismissed on 86. A steady 27 from Manoj Tiwary ensured the chase ended at the conclusion of the 28th over.

MP Record Easy Win vs Bihar

Madhya Pradesh bowlers Mihir Hirwani and Gaurav Yadav took 7 wickets between them as they defeated Bihar by seven wickets.

Hiwarni (4-29) and Yadav (3-41) ran through the batting line-up as Bihar struggled to get going at any point of the innings. Put in to bat first, were dismissed for 137.

Six of their eleven batsmen registered single-digit scores, with none of the batsmen scoring more than 25 runs, with contributions from the lower order helping add some respectability to the target.

In response, MP didn’t have to break a sweat while chasing the target. They got the required runs in 27.4 overs with Mukul Raghav (46) and Rajat Patidar (48) top-scoring for them.

Merai Ton Gives Gujarat Big Win

Bhargav Merai scored a century as Gujarat registered a massive 101-run win over Tripura, despite a spirited ton from Milind Kumar in the second innings.

Batting first, Merai’s ton as well as a half-century from Manprit Juneja was enough to propel Gujarat over the 300-run mark.

Tripura never looked likely to get close to the target and although they managed to bat out their 50 overs, they could only score 204 in reply.

Besides Merai, Tanmay Mishra also registered a half-century but the rest of the batsmen could only notch up single-digit scores.

