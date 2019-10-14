Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal & Railways Play Out Tie, Gujarat & Mumbai Win Big

A total of 12 matches took place in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday (October 14), with the action mostly centered on the Elite groups.
Heavyweights Bengal and Railways were part of a low-scoring tie that went down to the last ball. Gujarat and Mumbai registered heavy wins over Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala, respectively.
There were two matches that were affected by rain but went others went down to the wire. Here’s a look at the entire day’s action.
Bengal & Railways Settle for Tie
With 52 runs to get and 6 wickets in hand, Railways would have been confident of securing a victory over Bengal after bundling them out for 223 in the first innings.
Yet a lower-order collapse saw Bengal somehow manage to tie the game despite Railways needing just one run off the final ball.
Tailenders T Pradeep and Himanshu Sangwan went for the run on the last ball yet the latter was run out by the substitute fielder, leaving Railways to rue what could have been.
Gujarat Thrash Jammu & Kashmir
Put in to bat first by Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir would have been quite confident of getting a win after putting up a decent total of 279-8 in their 50 overs.
Half-centuries from Shubham Khajuria (66) and Abdul Samad (68), as well as valuable knocks from Ahmad Banday (40) and skipper Parvez Rasool (49) had put them in a good position going into the innings break.
However, a century from Priyank Panchal (135*) as well as half-centuries from skipper Parthiv Patel (63) and BH Merai (70) saw Gujarat chase down the target with more than 12 overs to spare and 8 wickets in hand.
Mumbai Ease to Win vs. Kerala
Kerala’s decision to bat first in their match against Mumbai did not pay off as they were bundled out for a measly 199, with Dhawal Kulkarni (3-54) and Shardul Thakur (3-40) doing the most damage.
Robin Uthappa top scored for Kerala with 43 but the rest of the batting order failed to deliver, with only a 40 from MD Nidheesh ensuring the score was respectable.
In reply, a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (122) and a half-century from Aditya Tare (67) saw Mumbai cruise to a comfortable eight-wicket win.
Other Results
Delhi beat Punjab by 5 runs in a low-scoring match, with the bowlers doing well as a unit to defend a modest total of 220-8.
A Siddarth Kaul five-wicket haul meant Delhi’s batsmen couldn’t inflict much damage in the first innings. However, four Delhi bowlers picked two wickets each and Punjab failed to get over the line in the end.
Baroda registered a two-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh that saw the latter side stay in the game till the very end despite only scoring 161 in the first innings.
Baroda slipped from 117-5 to 135-8 in the space of 6 overs but held their nerves, finishing the match in the 35th over.
A century from Priyam Garg and Saurabh Kumar’s six-wicket haul handed Uttar Pradesh a 109-run win over Vidarbha in a match that saw only five of the 22 batsmen cross a double-digit score.
Garg’s century propelled UP to 211 despite nine of their batsmen registering single-figure scores. In response, Kumar ran through the opposition to ensure an easy win.
Service registered a five-wicket win over Bihar despite chasing a stiff target of 268 thanks to half-centuries from Ravi Chauhan (86) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (69).
Bihar had done well to recover from losing both openers for ducks in the first over, with their next three batsmen all crossing the fifty mark. However, the bowlers could not defend the target.
Chhattisgarh beat Hyderabad by 24 runs in a rain-affected game that saw both sides get to play a maximum of 23 overs each.
Chhattisgarh managed an imposing 171 in their first innings. In the second innings, Veer Pratap Singh’s four-wicket haul meant Hyderabad could only manage 147 before being bundled out.
In the other rain-affected match of the day, Saurashtra beat Goa by a comfortable margin of 5 wickets thanks largely to the bowlers.
Jaydev Unadkat (3-28), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2-37) and Chirag Jani (2-28) ensured Goa could only score 154-9 in their 28 overs, a target Saurashtra overhauled with 7 balls to spare.
In the Plate Group, Assam rode on a half-century from Sibsankar Roy to coast to a six-wicket win over Meghalaya after bundling them out for just 100.
Chandigarh put up a respectable total of 220 against Nagaland but the North-eastern team managed to eke out a narrow one-wicket win.
Puducherry registered a nine-wicket win over Manipur thanks to a half-century from Arun Karthik. Manipur had earlier been dismissed for 109.
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Bengal & Railways Play Out Tie, Gujarat & Mumbai Win Big
There were two matches that were affected by rain but went others went down to the wire. Here's a look at the entire day's action.
