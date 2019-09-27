Vijay Hazare Wrap: Chand Shines For Uttarakhand as Rain Plays Spoilsport Again

On Friday (27 September) the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw action from Elite Group ‘C’ and the Plate group, but not without rain playing spoilsport in some matches yet again.
Elite Group C – Khajuria and Pundir lead J&K to victory, Ojha ensures MP Get over the line
Courtesy scores in excess of 90 from both SP Khajuria and SS Pundir, Jammu & Kashmir registered a win over Rajasthan at Jaipur, as they put up a total of 317/5 in the first innings.
Rajasthan could only manage 262, and were bowled out in 49 overs, capping off a solid all-round performance from J&K. Ram Dayal was the pick of the bowlers for J&K, registering figures of 10-0-45-4 and picking up the important wickets of Mahipal Lomror, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed.
In the other match between Railways and Madhya Pradesh, MP won by three wickets with 155 balls remaining, but not before they made heavy work of a target of 109 runs.
Railways batted poorly in the first innings, with none of their batsmen crossing the score of 25, with KV Sharma top-scoring. Gaurav Yadav was the pick of the bowlers, taking five wickets, giving away only 45 runs.
The Railways bowlers put up a brave fight, and set the ball rolling with the early dismissal of Ajay Rohera. Had it not been for opening batsman Naman Ojha who carried his bat through the innings making 60 off 71 balls, MP would have been in serious trouble, with no other batsman even crossing 15 runs. In the end, the target was reached in just under 25 overs.
In the third game at Jaipur, Services edged out Tripura in what was largely an even match, with Services making 241/9 in the first innings, riding on Ravi Chauhan’s excellent 104 off 139 balls, and ably supported by RS Paliwal’s 59 off 71 balls,
In reply, Tripura was in the chase for large parts of their innings, helped by Tanmay Mishra’s 57 off 63 balls. When he was dismissed, the pair of Pratyush Singh (47 off 58) and Harmeet Singh looked like they would take Tripura to victory, but Rajat Paliwal picked up the important wicket of the latter and Tripura could then only manage scoring 222, all out in 47.3 overs.
Plate Group – Uttarakhand trump Assam, but rain plays spoilsport in other matches
In the Plate Group, Uttarakhand registered a seven-wicket win over Assam, former Delhi player Unmukt Chand helping to navigate his new team to a successful run chase of 172 runs, in a match that was affected by rain and reduced to 28 overs.
Karn Kaushal and Chand got off to a brisk start in the chase, scoring at run-a-ball for the first five overs. However, Pritam Das took the important wicket of Kaushal in the fifth over. Tanmay Srivastava and Chand kept the innings ticking over till the 88-run mark, when the former was dismissed, followed by Avneesh Sudha.
But Chand, who looked in sublime form, took his team over the line with eight balls to spare, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his innings.
The other two Plate Group matches between Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, and Mizoram and Puducherry were both abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Chand Shines For Uttarakhand as Rain Plays Spoilsport Again
On Friday the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw action from Elite Group 'C' and the Plate group, but not without rain playing spoilsport in some matches yet again.
