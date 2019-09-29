Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Chhattisgarh Continue Winning Run on Rain-affected Day

Chhattisgarh continued their winning run in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a victory over Andhra, while Goa and Kerala also registered wins on a day that only saw the Group A matches taking place. All the other matches were washed out due to rain. Here is how the action transpired.

Cricketnext Staff |September 29, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Chhattisgarh Continue Winning Run on Rain-affected Day

Chhattisgarh continued their winning run in the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy with a victory over Andhra, while Goa and Kerala also registered wins on a day that only saw the Group A matches taking place. All the other matches were washed out due to rain. Here is how the action transpired.

Elite Group A:

Chhattisgarh defeated Andhra at Alur by 56 runs, after setting a total of 268/9 in the first innings and bowling Andhra out for 212 in just under 47 overs. Ashutosh Singh and S Chandrakar were the stars of the show in the first innings, making 75 and 54 respectively. Y Prithviraj picked up three wickets for Andhra, ensuring that his side were given a very achievable total to chase.

However, Chhattisgarh bowled exceptionally well, and barring opening batsman DB Prasanth who laboured for a 80 ball 44, no other batsman had any noteworthy contributions. Shashank Singh took three wickets to cap off a positive all-round performance Chhattisgarh.

Goa Bounced back from a loss in the last game to defeat Jharkhand, and the highlight of the encounter was Goa middle-order batsman AD Kaushik’s 110 ball 117, which powered Goa to a first innings total of 266/8. Jharkhand did not have a great start, and lost openers Anand Singh and Ishank Jaggi within the first four overs itself. They never quite recovered from the position, and courtesy Darshan Misal’s four-wicket haul, eventually succumbed to a 42-run loss.

In the third Elite Group A match between Kerala and Hyderabad, Kerala won by 62-runs, after an underwhelming batting performance which ended with them only making 227/9 in the first innings was redeemed by a superb bowling performance, Hyderabad being bowled out for 165 runs.

Robin Uthappa, Sachin Baby and Sanju Samson all got off to starts, but could not convert them into big scores. Mohammad Siraj took two wickets for Hyderabad. In Hyderabad’s chase, barring TD Agarwal’s knock of 69 off 103 balls, the batsmen were held by the excellent KM Asif, who came away with figures of 10-2-34-4. Hyderabad eventually were bowled out for 165 in just under 45 overs.

Elite Group B:

Baroda vs Punjab, Haryana vs UP and Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra were all called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain.

Plate Group:

Mizoram vs Nagaland, Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra and Chandigarh vs Manipur were all called off without a single ball being bowled due to rain.

