Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gowtham's Five Gives Karnataka Winning Start, Rain Rules Vadodara

Rain relented finally, allowing cricket to happen in Bangalore. Karnataka used the opportunity to get off to a winning start, beating Jharkhand comfortably. Andhra defeated Goa in a low-scorer while Saurashtra edged Kerala in a thriller.

Cricketnext Staff |September 26, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
However, rain had the final say in Vadodara, washing out three matches.

Finally, some cricket in Bangalore

Karnataka beat Jharkhand

K Gowtham's five-wicket haul that followed a solid effort by the batsmen helped Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 123 runs at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore.

Play finally got underway in Bangalore after two days of relentless rain. Put in to bat first, Karnataka made 285 for 9 with Pavan Deshpande top-scoring with 70 off 59 while Manish Pandey (52) and Devdutt Padikkal (58) made half-centuries too. KL Rahul, the other star attraction, struggled to 29 off 51 balls.

Pacers Rahul Shukla and Anand Singh got four wickets each for Jharkhand.

Jharkhand were never in the chase, losing wickets regularly. Saurabh Tiwary made 43 while Ishan Kishan fell for just 11. Off-spinner bagged 5 for 43 from 7.5 overs.

Andhra beat Goa

The match in Alur, on the outskirts of Bangalore, between Andhra and Goa was reduced to 21 overs a side due to wet outfield. Put in to bat first, Goa were restricted to just 107 for 9. Andhra chased the target with seven wickets and four balls in hand.

Goa slipped to 17 for 4 before the middle order made small contributions to revive them slightly. Yarra Prithviraj, the left-arm pacer, picked up 5 for 21.

Andhra slipped to 16 for 2 in chase but Prasanth Kumar (46*) and Karan Shinde (33*) guided them to a fairly comfortable win.

Saurashtra beat Kerala

Aarpit Vasavada's unbeaten 92 helped Saurashtra edge Kerala by three wickets in a thrilling finish at Just Cricket, Bangalore.

Overnight rain and ground conditions reduced the game to 34 overs a side. Batting first, Kerala posted 186 for 9 in 34 overs. Saurashtra were held together by Vasavada, who stayed till the end to take his side home.

They needed eight to win off the final over and lost Jaydev Unadkat second ball, but Vasavada stayed on to hit the winning run.

Saurashtra were reduced to 25 for 3 when Vasavada walked in. Harvik Desai (31) and Prerak Mankad (30) gave him decent company but regular wickets kept Kerala in the hunt. Vasavada, however, gave Saurashtra the game.

Kerala couldn't post a winning total, with new captain Robin Uthappa scoring just 5. Sanju Samson managed only 16 while opener Vinoop Manoharan top scored with 47.

Rain in Vadodara

The matches in Vadodara - Odisha v Haryana, Punjab v Vidarbha and Maharashtra v Uttar Pradesh - were washed out completely.

