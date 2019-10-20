Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 3rd Test, JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, 19 - 23 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

497/9 (116.3)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

9/2 (5.0)

South Africa trail by 488 runs

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 14: PNG VS SCO

upcoming
PNG PNG
SCO SCO

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201911:30 IST

Match 15: UAE VS HK

upcoming
UAE UAE
HK HK

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Match 16: IRE VS OMA

upcoming
IRE IRE
OMA OMA

Abu Dhabi

21 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gujarat & Karnataka Ease into Semi-Finals

Gujarat made it to the final four with a win over Delhi whereas Karnataka bested Puducherry with relative ease to book their semi-final berth.

Cricketnext Staff |October 20, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gujarat & Karnataka Ease into Semi-Finals

Gujarat and Karnataka became the first two teams to enter the semi-finals of the 2019 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday (October 20).

Gujarat made it to the final four with a win over Delhi whereas Karnataka bested Puducherry with relative ease to book their semi-final berth.

Here we take a look at the day’s action.

Panchal, Parthiv Star as Gujarat Trump Delhi

Half-centuries from Priyank Panchal (80) and skipper Parthiv Patel (76) Gujarat chased down a modest target of 225 in 37.5 overs and with 6 wickets in hand.

The 150-run opening stand between Panchal and Parthiv meant Gujarat’s remaining batsmen had precious little to do after the two departed.

There was a minor wobble as Gujarat lost Bhargav Merai (5) and Manprit Juneja (8) cheaply in the middle of the innings.

However, assured knocks from Dhruv Raval (34) and Axar Patel (13) took Gujarat home with minimal fuss.

Earlier, Delhi could only muster 223 before being bundled out after Parthiv won the toss and opted to put the opposition in to bat.

Delhi lost both openers Shikhar Dhawan (0) and Anuj Rawat (11) in 7.1 overs and were tottering at 17-2 before a 90-run stand between captain Dhruv Shorey (91) and Nitish Rana (33) revived their innings.

However, Delhi’s innings took a turn for the worse after Rana and Shorey departed. From 151-4, they slumped to 223 all out less than 12 overs.

Chintan Gaja (3-27) and Arzan Nagwaswalla (3-75) were the pick of the bowlers for Gujarat.

Karnataka Breeze Past Puducherry

Beating domestic heavyweights Karnataka was always going to be a tall ask for Plate Group toppers Puducherry and so it proved.

Asked to bat first after skipper Manish Pandey won the toss, Puducherry finished their 50 overs at 207-9, a target Karnataka chased down in 41 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Puducherry suffered a major top-order collapse thanks to some decent bowling from Karnataka’s formidable bowling attack and were languishing at 41-6 after 15.1 overs.

Half-centuries from Sagar Trivedi (54) and Vikneshwaran Marimuthu (58) as well as a useful 40-ball 37 from Fabid Ahmed added a degree of respectability to the score.

However, any hopes they may have had of pulling off an upset were dashed by Karnataka openers KL Rahul (90) and Devdutt Padikkal (50).

The two put together a 98-run stand for the first wicket that came to an end only when Padikkal was dismissed just after bringing up his half-century.

Rahul continued to collect runs at a brisk pace and looked on course for a century but ended up falling at short by just 10 runs.

But by the time he departed, Karnataka needed only 22 runs to win. Rohan Kadam (50) and Pandey (20) ensured the job got done with minimal fuss. ​

Devdutt Padikkalkl rahulparthiv patelpriyank panchalVijay Hazare Trophy 2019

Related stories

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 17-Year-Old Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Double Ton For Mumbai
Cricketnext Staff | October 16, 2019, 1:48 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Trophy: 17-Year-Old Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Double Ton For Mumbai

Sanju Samson Smashes Record-breaking Double Hundred Against Goa
Cricketnext Staff | October 12, 2019, 2:20 PM IST

Sanju Samson Smashes Record-breaking Double Hundred Against Goa

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Delhi, Mumbai & Puducherry Seal Passage to Quarterfinals
Cricketnext Staff | October 17, 2019, 7:43 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Delhi, Mumbai & Puducherry Seal Passage to Quarterfinals

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

SCO v PNG
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

HK v UAE
Abu Dhabi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 T20 | Mon, 21 Oct, 2019

OMA v IRE
Abu Dhabi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7748 277
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more