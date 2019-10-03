Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gujarat Top Group C With Fifth Straight Win

The games between Punjab-Odisha and Uttar Pradesh-Maharashtra were abandoned due to rain.

Cricketnext Staff |October 3, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Gujarat Top Group C With Fifth Straight Win

Parvez Rasool and Priyank Panchal were amongst the runs as Jammu & Kashmir and Gujarat registered victories in Vijay Hazare Group C matches on Thursday.

Bihar were dismissed for 126, thanks to a fine bowling effort by Gujarat led by Rush Kalaria, who registered figures of 2/22. Gujarat rattled up the required runs in 19.2 overs to notch up a fifth straight win.

Panchal hit some lovely shots as the team coasted home in the 20th over.

In another match, Rasool hammered an unbeaten 118 (112 balls, 9 fours, four sixes) to power Jammu & Kashmir to a four-wicket win over Railways.

In the third match of the day, Bengal rode on Abhishek Kumar Raman's 122 not out (108 balls, 11 fours) to register a five-wicket win over Rajasthan.

The games between Punjab-Odisha and Uttar Pradesh-Maharashtra were abandoned due to rain.

Brief scores:

Bihar 126 all out in 42.2 overs (Sachin Kumar Singh 44 not out, Babul Kumar 27, CT Gaja 2/19, Rush Kalaria 2/22) lost to Gujarat 128 for 3 in 19.1 overs (Priyank Panchal 40, Axar Patel 27 not out, Dhruv Raval 25). Gujarat: 4 points, Bihar: 0.

Railways 285 for 6 in 50 overs (Dinesh Mor 70, Arindam Ghosh 64, Karn Sharma 40, Umar Nazir 3/53) lost to Jammu & Kashmir 287 for 6 in 49.1 overs (Parvez Rasool 118 not out, Shubham Singh Pundir 38, Abdul Samad 36, Ram Dayal 22 not out, Himanshu Sangwan 3 for 66). J&K: 4 points, Railways: 0.

Rajasthan 265 for 4 in 50 overs (Mahipal Lomror 79, A R Gupta 56, R K Bishnoi 42 not out, Arnab Nandi 2/32) lost to Bengal 266 for 5 in 49 overs (Abhishek Kumar Raman 122 not out (108 balls, 11 fours), Abhimanyu Easwaran 66, R M Bishnoi 3/49). Bengal: 4 points, Rajasthan: 0.

