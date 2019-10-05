Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

South Africa need 384 runs to win

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 2: NED VS IRE

live
NED NED
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201915:30 IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Haryana Move to Second Spot, Rayudu's 69 Takes Hyderabd to Win

Rain played a spoilsport once again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as in the match between Mumbai & Andhra only 8 overs of play was possible, while in the battle between Delhi and Maharashtra, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
Vijay Hazare Wrap: Haryana Move to Second Spot, Rayudu's 69 Takes Hyderabd to Win

Rain played a spoilsport once again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as in the match between Mumbai & Andhra only 8 overs of play was possible, while in the battle between Delhi and Maharashtra, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

As for other venues, where play was possible Arunachal Pradesh thumped Sikkim in the plate division, while Haryana came out on top in the encounter against Baroda.

Here is the wrap from Saturday’s games:

Elite Group A & B: Sumit’s All-round Show Takes Haryana to Victory

In a low scoring match at Vadodara, Baroda succumbed to their second loss, this time at the hands of Haryana by 58 runs. After opting to bat first, all Haryana could manage was 217, courtesy 3/46 by Krunal Pandya. 48 each by Ankit Kumar and Pramod Chandila looked to take Haryana to a respectable total. But Sumit Kumar had other plans and scored an excellent 58 from 66 balls to lift the team’s total.

Come the second innings, Sumit shone again and bagged 5/14 to rattle the opposition and take them to a win. All the Baroda batsmen failed, except for Aditya Waghmode, who scored 65 off 94 balls, but that didn’t prove enough in the end.

In another match, Vidarbha surrendered meekly to Punjab as the latter won by seven wickets. After opting to bowl, Punjab’s Karan Kalia took 4/32 to help dismiss the opposition for 155. From there on it was an easy chase for Punjab as Gurkeerat Singh Mann scored an unbeaten 51 to take his side home.

While in the match at Bengaluru, Jharkhand trounced Hyderabad by six wickets in a rain-affected match. In the 34-over match, skipper Ambati Rayudu led from the front and scored a brilliant 69 from 54 balls to take his team to 192/7. But Kumar Deobrat (56) and Saurabh Tiwary’s unbeaten 61 helped Jharkhand reach home with two balls to spare.

Plate Group: Samarth Seth Smashes 155 For Arunachal Pradesh

The biggest score of the day came from Seth’s bat as he scored 155 from 147 to help his side chase down 269 against Sikkim. After batting first, Sikkim scored 268 for 7 with Ashish Thapa (68) and Yashpal Singh (71), both scoring fifties. But their bowlers could not repeat the show and fell prey to some extraordinary hitting by Seth, whose innings included 15 fours and seven sixes.

In another low scoring match, Meghalaya won by narrow three wickets against Manipur, who were bundled out for a paltry 90. Sanjay Yadav bagged three wickets for Meghalaya. In reply, Meghalaya didn’t have a smooth chase and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. But Puneet Bisht’s 27 off 29 balls proved crucial in the end to take Meghalaya home.

ambati rayudusumit kumarvijay hazare trophy

Related stories

At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 5:52 PM IST

At 34, Parthiv Patel Keen on Another Shot at India's Wicket-keeper Spot

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Manish Pandey Shines, Kerala Falter And Rain Plays Its Part
Cricketnext Staff | October 2, 2019, 6:02 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Manish Pandey Shines, Kerala Falter And Rain Plays Its Part

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Murali Vijay Scores Ton, Navdeep Saini Takes Three Wickets
Cricketnext Staff | October 4, 2019, 6:15 PM IST

Vijay Hazare Wrap: Murali Vijay Scores Ton, Navdeep Saini Takes Three Wickets

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more