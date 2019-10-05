Vijay Hazare Wrap: Haryana Move to Second Spot, Rayudu's 69 Takes Hyderabd to Win
Rain played a spoilsport once again in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as in the match between Mumbai & Andhra only 8 overs of play was possible, while in the battle between Delhi and Maharashtra, the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
